WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (9/27): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, September 27, 2024

Where: Oklahoma City, Okla. at Paycom Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 7,539 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 7,972. The arena has a capacity of 18,203 spectators when configured for basketball.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Bayley vs. Naomi – WWE Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender match

Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes

Michin vs. Piper Niven

Solo Sikoa returns

Visit this website during Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (9/20): Keller’s report on L.A. Knight vs. Andrade, Bayley & Naomi vs. Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton, Chelsea vs. Michin, Reigns and Cody appear

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: WWE producer Shawn Daivari places second in bodybuilding competition