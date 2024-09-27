News Ticker

WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (9/27): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

September 27, 2024

When: Friday, September 27, 2024

Where: Oklahoma City, Okla. at Paycom Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 7,539 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 7,972. The arena has a capacity of 18,203 spectators when configured for basketball.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

  • Bayley vs. Naomi – WWE Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender match
  • Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes
  • Michin vs. Piper Niven
  • Solo Sikoa returns

