VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1892 (Sept. 26, 2024): Keller’s cover story on Grand Slam, Parks catching up on WWE cutbacks, Keller’s TV reports

September 27, 2024

PWTorch Newsletter #1892

Cover-dated September 26, 2024

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story on AEW Grand Slam… Greg Parks feature column catching up on WWE cutbacks… Keller’s TV reports… Torch Newswire including Vince McMahon’s preemptive statement about Netflix series… More…

