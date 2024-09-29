FREE PODCAST 9/29 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (9-24-2014) Disco Inferno Interview on Monday Night War Era including WCW Nitro stories, more (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years (9-24-2014) to a PWTorch Livecast with host Pat McNeill interviewing former WCW star Disco Inferno with insights into the Monday Night War and backstage WCW stories. Plus, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell joined Pat to discuss the latest news, events, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO