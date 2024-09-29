AEW COLLISION REPORT – GRAND SLAM – NIGHT 2 (9/28): Saraya’s Rules Match, TNT Open Challenge, Trios tiles on the line, Hangman vs. Jarrett, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION – EPISODE 64

AEW GRAND SLAM – NIGHT 2

SEPTEMBER 28, 2024

QUEENS, N.Y. AT ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Daddy Magic, Ian Riccaboni

Ring Announcers: Arkady Aura

[HOUR ONE]

(1) JAMIE HAYTER vs. SARAYA (w/Harley Cameron) – Saraya’s Rules Match

Before the match started, Cameron grabbed a mic and said the match can’t start until Saraya slaps Hayter. Saraya slapped Hayter, and the match finally got underway. The fans chanted, “Jamie Hayter.” Saraya nailed Hayter in the face with – of all things – a VCR. Saraya followed up by hitting her with the keyboard and choking with the keyboard. Hayter was thrown outside the ring, which allowed Cameron to jump Hayter. Saraya and Cameron double-teamed Hayter to nail her with a cookie sheet a few times until Hayter ducked, and Saraya hit Cameron in the crossfire. Hayter threw Cameron to the barrier, but Saraya jumped Hayter from behind with a bat.

Saraya got a backpack and dumped toy cars onto two tables. Saraya went for a cannonball dive, but Hayter reversed into a power slam to the floor. Hayter and Saraya brawled to the top rope. Cameron distracted Hayter, who followed Saraya to hit Hayter with a chair and her through a table. Cameron then hit the edge of another. Saraya went for a cover and only got a near fall. The official started to count out Hayter and got into the ring right at nine. Saraya rushed Hayter to land a DDT but only got a near fall. Saraya went to power drive Hayter onto a chair, but Hayter countered and rushed them both into a table in the corner. The fans chanted, “Jamie Hayter.” Saraya went for a bulldog but was blocked and sent into a chair. In the match’s closing moments, Hayter hit a Tombstone piledriver, fired up, and hit Saraya with a great-looking Hayterade to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Jamie Hayter at 8:11

(Brian’s Thoughts: AEW has created a standard for women’s plunder matches, and I thought this was utterly over-delivery. Saraya is limited in this stage of her career, but putting in matches where there’s smoke and mirrors and she can brawl with her opponent might be a direction for her to go moving forward. Hayter bumped all over the place for Saraya, maybe too much, but she was outnumbered in terms of the match, so that’s okay. Hayter showed the baby face fire and presentation fans want to get behind.)

-Renee Paquette conducted a sitdown interview with Will Ospreay and Ricochet. The full interview is available on AEW’s YouTube Channel. I encourage fans to go out of their way to watch Ricochet come off as a genuine person in this segment and see the on and off-screen chemistry he and Ospreay have together.

(2) THE LEARNING TREE (Big Bill & Bryan Keith & Chris Jericho) vs. THE CONGLOMERATION (Kyle O’Reilly & Mark Briscoe & Orange Cassidy) – Six Man Tag Team Tornado Match

All six men brawled. Jericho went to nail Cassidy with a roll of quarters, but Cassidy hit Jericho with his backpack, which had a brick inside it. The Conglomeration triple-doubled Bill to knock him to the outside. Briscoe went for a dive outside using a chair, but Jericho hit Briscoe with a DVD onto the chair. [c]

After the break, Bill ran wild, and after hitting a Boss Man Slam. The fans gave Bill a great reaction. Briscoe cleared the ring and went for a dive to the outside using the chair again, but Jericho cut him off again, this time with a Codebreaker. O’Reilly and Cassidy double-teamed Keith and Jericho with kicks, but Bill came back into the ring to clear it. Finally, after the third time, Briscoe hit the dive to the outside using the chair. Briscoe hit Jericho with Jay Driller and laid him on the table. In the match’s closing moments, Bill chokeslamed Briscoe through a table, which allowed Jericho to crawl over to secure the pinfall for his team.

WINNERS: Big Bill & Bryan Keith & Chris Jericho in 9:00.

(Brian’s Thoughts: The match was okay, but there was nothing to write home about. Bill getting an excellent hometown pop was nice and he continues to get great reactions. I hope at some point Bill gets a singles push.)

-Post-match, Jericho signaled he wanted the next ROH World title match against Briscoe.

(3) BRODY KING vs. ACTION ANDRETTI

WINNER: Brody King in 1:40

(Brian’s Thoughts: It was a straightforward squash match.)

-Post-match, The Righteous, and Lance Archer jumped Top Flight, which led to officials coming down to break up the brawl.

-Jack Perry was shown driving his bus to the arena.

(4) JACK PERRY vs. MINORU SUZUKI – AEW TNT Title Match

Perry went for strikes to Suzuki, but he no sold and nailed Perry with a forearm. Suzuki worked off Perry’s wrist, twisting it and then stomping. [c]

After the break, Perry went for cover and got a near-fall. Perry went to hit a knee Suzuki, but he did not sell it. Suzuki went for a piledriver, but Perry avoided the finisher. Suzuki hit Perry right before Aubrey Edwards, but she did not DQ him.

In the match’s closing moments, Perry hit a draping DDT from the DDT and the Glass Knee to Suzuki against the steel steps. Edwards got to a count of nine. Perry rolled back into the ring, and Suzuki could not. Perry retains the TNT Title via countout.

WINNER: Jack Perry countout at 8:15.

(Brian’s Thoughts: I do not mind the finish, but I was disappointed in Perry’s opponent’s creativity and that Suzuki could have been DQ’d by the official. I’m ready for Jack Perry to get into a feud with someone on the AEW roster.)

-After the match, Perry jumped Suzuki, but Katsuyori Shibata came down to make the save.

(5) BLACKPOOL COMBAT CLUB (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta & Pac) vs. KOMANDER & PRIVATE PARTY (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen w/Alex Abrahantes) – AEW World Trios Title Match

The match started with Quen raining punches on Pac in the corner. Castagnoli leveled Quen with a cheap shot, allowing his team to gain the early advantage. Castagnoli asked Yuta for a tag, but Yuta didn’t reach for the tag. Pac and Castagnoli used quick tags to get the heat onto Quen. Kassidy finally got the hot tag and ran wild. Kassidy hit a DDT on Pac and went for a quick cover, but Castagnoli stomped Kassidy’s injured wrist.

Castagnoli locked in the giant swing, but Yuta did not follow up with dropkick until he was finally tagged in the match. Komander ran wild and dove to the outside. Kassidy went for a quick roll-up onto Yuta and got a near-fall. Yuta recovered and hit an Angle slam for a near fall. In the match’s closing moments, Yuta hit hammer elbows to the face of Kassidy and followed up with Cattle Mutilation to secure the submission victory and retain the Trios Titles.

WINNERS: Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta & Pac at 7:24.

(Brian’s Thoughts: The match was never meant to be a five-star classic, but the continued emotional struggles of Yuta. In terms of looking crisp and vicious in the ring, that was an excellent finishing sequence of the match for Yuta.)

-Post-match, Pac and Castagnoli attempted to raise Yuta’s hand, but Yuta bailed and felt the ring.

[HOUR TWO]

-An Outrunners vignette aired.

(6) HOLOGRAM vs. DRALISTICO & THE BEAST MORTOS

Mortos showed off his power and speed early. A great sequence of head-scissor takedowns, in which each man landed on his feet, followed by quick roll-up attempts. The fans chanted, “Let’s go, Mortos!” Dralistico stood on Mortos’s shoulders and sent him outside, which allowed him to dive to the floor. Not to be outdone, Hologram followed up with his running hit headbutt dive to the onto Dralistico. [C]

After the break, Dralistico ran wild and took out both Hologram and Mortos. Hologram took down Mortos with an arm drag, and the fans chanted, “Hologram.” Dralistico climbed to the top rope, dove to the outside, and took out Mortos with head scissors takedown. Not to be outdone, Hologram walked the ropes to hit a dive of his own onto Mortos.

There was a sequence of where there were more ways down than I count to account for. Poison ranas, crucifix drivers, you name it. The fans were on their feet, cheering and going nuts. Dralistico and Mortos fought over who should cover the Hologram, and then they started to work together. Mortos hit Hologram with a powerbomb, and Dralistico followed up with Mexcian Destroyer. In the match’s closing moments, Dralistico hit Mortos with friendly fire, giving just enough time for Hologram to use a crucifix to pin Dralistico’s shoulders to the mat to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Hologram in 10:04

(Brian’s Thoughts: What an excellent display of Lucha Libre from all three men. I’ve forgotten how good Dralistico was in the ring.)

-Post-Match Rush came to the ring and confirmed Mortos has now jumped LFI. Rush nailed Hologram with a headbutt.

-Lexy Nair interviewed Kris Statlander backstage. Statlander said she picks her spot, and every woman in the back should be thanking her because when you wrestle her, you either get better or get destroyed.

-MXM Collection did silly gimmick with Max Caster’s jacket that they stole.

(7) ADAM PAGE vs. JEFF JARRETT – Lumberjack Strap Match

Heavy hands were exchanged from both men early. Jarrett went for a crossbody but was slammed by Page. Jarrett went for a Sharpshooter, but Page bit him to break the submission attempt. Jarrett was sent to the outside but was greeted by Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh. Since Jarrett landed near his friends, he didn’t receive any whips from the lumberjacks. However, Jarrett was sent to the opposite side shortly after and whipped by Alex Reynolds and Juice Robinson. Page went for a belly-to-belly suplex and got a near fall. [C]

Both men battled on the apron until Page won the exchange again, and Jarrett was welcomed with more strap whips. At one point, Page laid out all the lumberjacks on the outside. Robinson, to retaliate, whipped Page as he was going for the Buckshot Lariat. Page and Robinson brawled, allowing Jarrett enough time to dive from the top rope. Page grabbed a strap on the outside and whipped Jarrett like a mule until his wife Karen came to save him. Karen covered Jeff and wouldn’t move.

Lethal came to talk some sense until Page whipped him in the back. Karen gave her husband a strap, and everyone started whipping Page. Lethal held Page down so Singh could hit him with a huge strap. Karen then got involved and started whipping Page as well. In the match’s closing moments, as the official got Karen out of the ring, Page hit Jarrett with a low blow and followed up with the Dead Eye to pin Jarrett for the victory.

WINNER: Hangman Page in 10:29

(Brian’s Thoughts: Adam Page going down this dark road and making more enemies than friends was in full effect. Page’s facial expressions are tremendous. I can’t recall when fans have been this behind Jeff and Karen Jarrett. Juice Robinson certainly stole the show with his lumberjack outfit.)

-Post-match-Page attacked Robinson and was saved by the Gunns.

(8) KAZUCHIKA OKADA vs. SAMMY GUEVARA – AEW Continental Title Eliminator Match

WINNER: Kazuchika Okada in 12:26

(Brian’s Thoughts: Good showing from Guevara. He seems in control of his movements since his time away from AEW. It’s more or less just a match for Okada to get a win on a big show.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: A solid B for this show overall. Great to fantastic action throughout. I wish AEW could have nixed the MXM Collection skit to play the full interview between Ospreay and Ricochet.

