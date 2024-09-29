WWE RAW PREVIEW (9/30): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, September 30, 2024

Where: Evansville, Ind. at Ford Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 6,275 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 7,208. The arena has a capacity of 11,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Braun Strowman vs. “Big” Bronson Reed – Last Monster Standing match

Rey Mysterio vs. Xavier Woods

Kofi Kingston vs. Chad Gable

The Judgement Day vs. The LWO – Six-man Tag Team match

Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark

C.M. Punk and Drew McIntyre will face off

Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (9/23): Pomares’s alt-perspective report in Breakker vs. Jey Uso for IC Title, Drew addresses Punk HIAC match,

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Cody Rhodes on the pressure of being the QB1 of WWE, who he wants to see finish their story, connecting with the African American wrestling community