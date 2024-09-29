FREE PODCAST 9/29 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss will Triple H be any better than Vince, green slime and gators, Total Divas vs. Raw, flag controversy, more (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (9-30-2014), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss the previous night’s Raw, Hell in a Cell not taking shape, green slime and gators, will Triple H be any better than Vince McMahon, Total Divas vs. Raw, flag controversy, and much more.

