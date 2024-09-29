FREE PODCAST 9/29 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (9-30-2019) Keller & LeClair talk Lesnar beats up Dominick, Lana and Lashley make out, live callers, on-site correspondent, mailbag (142 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (9-30-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair to review WWE Raw with live callers and answer mailbag questions regarding the season premiere of Raw with a new logo, new entrance set, new opening theme, and new announce team. It also included Bobby Lashley making out with Lana in front of Rusev, Brock Lesnar attacks Rey Mysterio and Dominick, The Fiend shows up, and more Hell in a Cell hype and developments. They also talk to an on-site correspondent from Phoenix, Ariz. to find out what happened before and after Raw aired with other observations.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO