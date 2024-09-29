News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/29 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Miro or Keith Lee return to WWE, Trick Williams and Melo better together, Foley comments, more (83 min.)

September 29, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Josh Mustacchio and Rich Fann discuss the following topics:

  • Latest NFL game musings
  • Josh’s thoughts on Wade’s appearance with Conrad Thompson and Eric Bischoff
  • Off the Beaten Path Review of Kylin’s Boy Meets World Episode
  • Wrestlers who would be great commentators
  • Celebrities that listen and how crazy that is
  • Miro or Keith Lee returning to WWE
  • Lessons learned from WWE Vince doc
  • Mick Foley’s McMahon commentary and RAINN
  • Trick Williams and Melo better together?
  • Rikishi as patriarch of a wrestling dynasty
  • College Football Playoff Hot Takes

