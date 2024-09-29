VIP AUDIO 9/29 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Miro or Keith Lee return to WWE, Trick Williams and Melo better together, Foley comments, more (83 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Josh Mustacchio and Rich Fann discuss the following topics:
- Latest NFL game musings
- Josh’s thoughts on Wade’s appearance with Conrad Thompson and Eric Bischoff
- Off the Beaten Path Review of Kylin’s Boy Meets World Episode
- Wrestlers who would be great commentators
- Celebrities that listen and how crazy that is
- Miro or Keith Lee returning to WWE
- Lessons learned from WWE Vince doc
- Mick Foley’s McMahon commentary and RAINN
- Trick Williams and Melo better together?
- Rikishi as patriarch of a wrestling dynasty
- College Football Playoff Hot Takes
