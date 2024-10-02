AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (10/2): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Where: Pittsburgh, Pa. at Petersen Events Center

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 3,972 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 4,394. The arena has a capacity of 12,508 spectators when configured for basketball.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada – AEW World Title vs. AEW Continental Title (Continental Championship at stake for first 20 minutes)

Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet – AEW International Championship match

Britt Baker vs. Serena Deeb

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Juice Robinson

