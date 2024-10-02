VIP AUDIO 10/2 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (9-28-2006): Real Deal with Pat McNeill featuring interview with Dan Severn, news on Kurt Angle signing with TNA, Wrestle Society X, Listener Mail, more (43 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Sept. 28, 2006. Topics include:

An interview with NWA Champion and UFC Champion Dan Severn

Mailbag including Scotty 2 Hotty, DX vs. NWO prospects, and more.

Top Stories of the Week including injuries, events, PPV line-ups, Wrestle Society X, ECW on SyFy highlights, Kurt Angle signing with TNA, and more

