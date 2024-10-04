VIP AUDIO 10/4 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade: Vince-Bret scuffle, what’s next for Cody, is Solo’s push working, how important really was Hogan to WWF’s rise, much more (72 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this week's The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Was Vince McMahon in trouble with Ari Emanuel because he tried to buy the Netflix documentary on him?

What are the prospects of Malakai Black and Adam Cole? Can they be rejuvenated by going back to WWE?

Thoughts on Vince McMahon turning down Shane McMahon’s desire to purchase UFC, and why did Vince create the XFL if he felt it was essential to control outcomes?

What is the future of pro wrestling distribution globally, and will Netflix provide enough data on viewership for us to track how Raw is faring?

Is the AEW-Max part of the new deal bigger than the flailing cable numbers?

What is the sweet spot in terms of the length of time for a wrestler to hold a title, and how do the reigns of Roman Reigns and Gunther play into that?

Where does Vince McMahon rank in terms of a talker and character in pro wrestling history?

Roman Reigns’s babyface character traits

Evaluating a list of 18 retirement matches (or similar situations)

How important was Hulk Hogan to Vince McMahon’s initial success and ongoing momentum in the early WrestleMania years compared to how the Netflix documentary portrayed him?

Does Vince McMahon show signs of actually understanding himself?

Was the best “revenge” Vince got on Bret Hart how badly he was booked in WCW?

If Christian were utilized as a manager, who would be good choices as wrestlers?

Is Don Callis underutilized and do his storylines often make no sense or get dropped?

Is it time to move on from Solo Sikoa as a top star in WWE?

What’s next for Cody Rhodes? Jacob Fatu or perhaps Randy Orton or Roman Reigns?

Thoughts on the Netflix documentary saying Vince McMahon decided that Undertaker would lose to Brock Lesnar on the day of WrestleMania 30.

Did Vince McMahon get a tough deal from his dad considering the WWWF purchase price was covered by a year of profits?

More on the description of the Bret Hart-Vince McMahon physical altercation

Thoughts on Ric Flair bashing Vince McMahon with a chair 33 years ago

Are there acting tics from Cody that could get annoying and hurt his character?

Would a union ultimately hurt pro wrestling fans and thus potentially the wrestling industry?

That’s the list of topics in part one. Part two will be posted later this weekend.

