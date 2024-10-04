VIP AUDIO 10/4 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (9-29-2006) – WWE Smackdown review including kids and women cheering Cena like crazy, Mr. Kennedy touts Undertaker, Matt Hardy, Lashley, more (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to PWTorch columnist James Caldwell and PWTorch specialist Mike Roe reviewing the Sept. 29, 2006 episode of Smackdown. The discussion included John Cena’s positive effect on Smackdown, kids and women cheering like crazy people for Cena, SD having some actual star power, Lashley benefiting from working with Cena, Jimmy Wang Yang’s greatness until Sylvan beat him, the Smackdown tag division, poor Matt Hardy, Mr. Kennedy’s promo putting over Undertaker more than any other heel ever has in the history of the world, and much more.

