NXT HITS & MISSES (10/1): The big crowd atmosphere for debut on CW, Giulia vs. Roaxanne Perez, Miz TV, Ethan Page defending against Trick Williams, more

By Jason Goodspeed, PWTorch contributor

October 5, 2024

Trick Williams
The Crowd: Hit

I love seeing the developmental brand being able to fill an arena like this. I’m not sure what the actual ticket sales were, but the full arena was a great sight to see for the brand.

Giulia vs. Roxanne Perez: Hit

This is my first time seeing Giulia in action. I really liked that they opened the night with this match. They gave them a great amount of time in the match up and I think both of these women used every second to establish themselves as top tier wrestlers. I loved the return of Cora Jade, as well, giving Giulia an out for the loss. Good stuff.

Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz: Hit

Man, that missed table spot with Wentz was scary looking. These guys put on a great PG street fight. Lee gets the win after Wentz got the first one in their rivalry. It was nice having Wentz around NXT for a spell, I always thought he never got credit when he was a part of MSK.

Miz TV segment: Minor Hit

I crap on the whole Don of NXT gimmick, but somehow I always seem to rally around his character when he gets into a segment. I’m not sure they needed The Miz for the segment, outside of adding star power.

Jaida Parker & Lola Vice vs. Fallon Henley & Jacy Jayne: Minor Hit

First, nice to see Fatal Influence get a win. There were a few clunky moments, but not a bad match up over all. Jaida walking out on Vice was not unexpected, but I’m still not sure if she’ll thrive as a heel, as she’s pretty over with the fans. Both her and Vice were both thrust too quickly into face-mode, so a quick change around could work for one of them.

Ethan Page vs. Trick Williams: Hit

Good matchup with a surprising finish to me. I thought Page has found his stride as the smarmy heel and I thought they’d have him have a good run with the belt. It wasn’t bad, just shorter than I expected. I like Trick, but another title run just makes me realize that I’ll be subjected to more Booker T every week…It’ll be interesting to see if Page continues the chase or if we’ll get a new batch of challengers for Trick.

