NXT HITS & MISSES (10/1): The big crowd atmosphere for debut on CW, Giulia vs. Roaxanne Perez, Miz TV, Ethan Page defending against Trick Williams, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Crowd: Hit

I love seeing the developmental brand being able to fill an arena like this. I’m not sure what the actual ticket sales were, but the full arena was a great sight to see for the brand.

Giulia vs. Roxanne Perez: Hit

This is my first time seeing Giulia in action. I really liked that they opened the night with this match. They gave them a great amount of time in the match up and I think both of these women used every second to establish themselves as top tier wrestlers. I loved the return of Cora Jade, as well, giving Giulia an out for the loss. Good stuff.

Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz: Hit

Man, that missed table spot with Wentz was scary looking. These guys put on a great PG street fight. Lee gets the win after Wentz got the first one in their rivalry. It was nice having Wentz around NXT for a spell, I always thought he never got credit when he was a part of MSK.

Check out the latest episode of “PWT Talks NXT” with Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

Miz TV segment: Minor Hit

I crap on the whole Don of NXT gimmick, but somehow I always seem to rally around his character when he gets into a segment. I’m not sure they needed The Miz for the segment, outside of adding star power.

Jaida Parker & Lola Vice vs. Fallon Henley & Jacy Jayne: Minor Hit

First, nice to see Fatal Influence get a win. There were a few clunky moments, but not a bad match up over all. Jaida walking out on Vice was not unexpected, but I’m still not sure if she’ll thrive as a heel, as she’s pretty over with the fans. Both her and Vice were both thrust too quickly into face-mode, so a quick change around could work for one of them.

Ethan Page vs. Trick Williams: Hit

Good matchup with a surprising finish to me. I thought Page has found his stride as the smarmy heel and I thought they’d have him have a good run with the belt. It wasn’t bad, just shorter than I expected. I like Trick, but another title run just makes me realize that I’ll be subjected to more Booker T every week…It’ll be interesting to see if Page continues the chase or if we’ll get a new batch of challengers for Trick.

Stay right here and keep the flow going. We think you’ll like to read this next…

RECOMMENDED NEXT: NXT TV RESULTS (10/1): Wells’s live report on CW’s first episode of NXT featuring CM Punk refereeing Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page, Giulia vs. Roxanne Perez, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Ethan Page vs. Trick Williams for the NXT Championship with CM Punk as special referee, Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia for the NXT Women’s Championship