VIP AUDIO 10/9 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Levesque’s answer regarding lack of black wrestlers on WWE PLEs, Bad Blood analysis including Levesque’s take (73 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade talks with Rich about these topics:

Rich’s review of Bad Blood and analysis of how Paul Levesque framed the show in his post-event media Q&A as part of reflecting on the show

Thoughts on Levesque’s answer to a reporter question about the lack of black male wrestlers on recent WWE PLEs

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO