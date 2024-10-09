VIP AUDIO 10/9 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Levesque’s answer regarding lack of black wrestlers on WWE PLEs, Bad Blood analysis including Levesque’s take (73 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade talks with Rich about these topics:
- Rich’s review of Bad Blood and analysis of how Paul Levesque framed the show in his post-event media Q&A as part of reflecting on the show
- Thoughts on Levesque’s answer to a reporter question about the lack of black male wrestlers on recent WWE PLEs
