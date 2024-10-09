VIP AUDIO 10/9 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Dynamite getting crushed Tuesday, WrestleDream predictions, Bad Blood follow-up, Punk, Garcia, Gunther-Sami, UFC 317 (126 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Dynamite getting crushed on Tuesday in a different timeslot opposite of NXT on The CW

A review of AEW Dynamite featuring the final hype for WrestleDream, a Don Callis-Will Ospreay segment, Darby’s promo with Brodie King, Daniel Garcia announcing he’s staying in AEW, and more

A review of NXT’s second show on The CW featuring Randy Orton

A preview of WrestleDream with predictions for each

match

match Quick reviews of AEW Rampage and Collision

A preview of New Japan’s King of Pro Wrestling

A review of WWE Smackdown from last Friday including final build for Bad Blood

A review of WWE Raw including thoughts on the two hour format adjustments, C.M. Punk’s promo, Xavier Woods losing quickly to Jey Uso, and Gunther retaining against Sami Zayn

A review of UFC 317

