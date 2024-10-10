FREE PODCAST 10/9 – WKPWP Wednesday Flagship: Keller & Martin talk Dynamite getting crushed Tuesday, WrestleDream build and predictions, Bad Blood follow-up, more (145 min.)

News Ticker

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Wednesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Todd Martin from the PWTorch VIP podcast “The Fix with Todd Martin.” They discuss these topics:

  • AEW Dynamite getting crushed on Tuesday in a different timeslot opposite of NXT on The CW
  • A review of AEW Dynamite featuring the final hype for WrestleDream, a Don Callis-Will Ospreay segment, Darby’s promo with Brodie King, Daniel Garcia announcing he’s staying in AEW, and more
  • A review of NXT’s second show on The CW featuring Randy Orton
  • A preview of WrestleDream with predictions for each
    match
  • Quick reviews of AEW Rampage and Collision
  • A preview of New Japan’s King of Pro Wrestling
  • A review of WWE Smackdown from last Friday including final build for Bad Blood
  • A review of WWE Raw including thoughts on the two hour format adjustments, C.M. Punk’s promo, Xavier Woods losing quickly to Jey Uso, and Gunther retaining against Sami Zayn
  • A review of UFC 317

