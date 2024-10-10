FREE PODCAST 10/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Wrestling Open’s Inception including Price vs. Rourke, Miracle Generation vs. Swipe Right, more (71 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Wrestling Open’s Inception, the third anniversary of the weekly wrestling program from Worchester, Mass., with a main event of Alec Price vs. Aaron Rourke, Miracle Generation defend their father’s honor against Swipe Right, Bobby Orlando battles his way to a title shot starting with Victor Chase, and some great angles for a weekly wrestling program. For VIP listeners, they check out LIVE wrestling with Waves and Curls vs. The Undisputed Kingdom and Teddy Goodz’s retirement match, challenging Anthony Greene for the World Title.

