NXT HITS & MISSES (10/8): Wes Less positioned as next challenger for Trick Williams’s NXT Title, Theory & Waller vs. Axiom & Frazer, Oba Femi vs. D’Angelo, more Evans vs. Orton

Opening Segment: Hit

I love Wes Lee being positioned as the next challenger for Trick Williams’s NXT Title. Lee has positioned himself as a great heel and a program between these two should be awesome. Not sure why Jey Uso randomly popped up, but he added a little main roster star power to the segment.

Fatal Influence vs. Kelani Jordan & Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill: Hit

Nice match with no real mystery of who was going over. Fatal Influence loses far more than they should, so it’s almost a foregone conclusion to the outcome. Regardless, it was a fun match to watch and all the ladies had at least a chance to shine for a bit.

Tony D’Angelo vs. Oba Femi: Hit

Wow, I enjoyed this more than I thought I would. I had mid-level enthusiasm about the match on paper, but these guys both delivered, considering how “young” they are in their careers. This was fun. D’Angelo continues to shine in the ring, despite the whole Don gimmick. I’ve watched this guy since the beginning and his progress has been amazing. I smiled big time when he won, because this guy deserves everything he has earned. Oba has been a great North American Champion, considering his “rookie” status. Both these guys are destined for great things, in my opinion.

A-Town Down Under vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer: Hit

Nathan Frazer & Axiom can get a great match out of anyone. Theory and Waller held their own and this served more for the continuous miscommunications between Theory and Waller, which I assume will lead to the teams ultimate demise.

Je’Von Evans vs. Randy Orton: Hit

Good on Randy Orton for letting the young kid get in the offense he did. Botch at the end with the first RKO attempt with Evans coming off the top rope, but they segued quickly into a standard RKO, so not a huge fail. Randy seems to be enjoying this stage in his career in everything he does. Giving this rub to the young Evans shows the company has high hopes for him.

