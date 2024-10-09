VIP AUDIO 10/9 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (10-8-2006) – WWE Smackdown analysis including switch to a Fatal Four-way title match, Mr. Kennedy’s promo, Jimmy Yang, more (47 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to PWTorch columnist James Caldwell and PWTorch specialist Mike Roe reviewing the Oct. 8, 2006 episode of Smackdown plus a preview of the WWE No Mercy PPV. The discussion included the switch to a four-way title match at the PPV, No Contests on the go-home show, having no one on the roster to fill TV time so they booked the PPV main eventers in three matches, Mr. Kennedy’s promo that everyone missed without any hype, the awesome opening tag match, the greatness of Jimmy Yang, and much more.

