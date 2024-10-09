AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (10/8): Fewer than half of usual viewers find show at later timeslot on Tuesday up against NXT

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Tuesday night’s (10/8) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 329,000 viewers, compared to 680,000 the prior week and the 702,000 the week before that. The prior ten-week rolling average before this week was 677,000.
In addition to airing a day earlier than usual, with minimal hype the prior week, the show aired an hour later than its usual timeslot and went up against NXT on The CW which had a one-hour head-start. NXT drew 874,000 viewers in its usual timeslot in its second week on The CW.
One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 609,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 848,000.
Two years ago this week, Dynamite drew 983,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 1,026,000.
In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.10 rating, compared to 0.20 and 0.23 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average before this week was 0.21.
One year ago, it drew a a 0.26 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.30.
Two years ago, it drew a 0.32 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.34.
The announced matches and segments were…
- Mercedes Mone vs. Emi Sakura – Double Title match
- Bryan Danielson & Wheeler Yuta vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Pac
- Dr. Britt Baker. D.M.D. vs. Willow Nightingale – Winner gets shot at AEW Women’s Title at WrestleDream
- Darby Allin and Brody King go face to face
- Hook will call out Taz’s attacker
