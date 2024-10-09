NXT Ratings Report (10/8): Viewership and demo ratings for week two on The CW up against Dynamite, plus 3-day and 7-day boost data

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tuesday night’s (10/8) episode of NXT on The CW broadcast network averaged 874,000 viewers, compared to 895000 the prior week for the premiere episode on The CW (up against the Vice Presidential Debate) and the 620,000 the week before that in its final week on USA Network. The current ten-week rolling average is 673,000.

NXT’s second hour went up against AEW Dynamite’s first hour, as Dynamite aired a night early than usual and started an hour later than usual. NXT featured Randy Orton as a special attraction, also.

One year ago this week, NXT drew 921,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 755,000.

Two years ago this week, NXT drew 737,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 680,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.24 rating, compared to 0.26 and 0.19 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.19.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.30 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.22.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.15 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.14.

The announced matches and segments were…

Randy Orton vs. Je’Von Evans

Oba Femi vs. Tony D’Angelo – NXT North American Title match

Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory – NXT Tag Team Title match

Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill & Kelani Jordan, vs. Jacy Jayne & Fallon Henley & Jasmyn Nyx

New NXT Champion Trick Williams appears

NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade appear

