WWE Raw Ratings Report (10/7): Viewership for the first two-hour Raw including how chopping off third hour affected average, demos

Monday night’s (10/7) episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network averaged 1.545 million viewers, compared to 1.516 million the prior week and the 1.339 million the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 1.604 million.

Hourly viewership was as follows:

1st hour: 1.572 (down fro 1.577 million last week)

2nd hour: 1.518 (down frmom 1.543 million last week)

The third hour would surely have driven the average down more as the third hour virtually always drew the lowest viewership of all three hours. The first two hours last week averaged 1.560 million, so this week’s full two hour show averaged 15,000 viewers than the first two hours last week.

One year ago this week, it drew 1.557 million viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 1.584 million viewers.

Two years ago this week, Raw drew 1.824 million viewers. Then ten-week rolling average was 1.594 million viewers.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.47 rating, compared to 0.48 and 0.43 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.51.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.43 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.48.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.55 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.51.

The announced matches and segments were…

