10 YRS AGO – TNA IMPACT TV Report (10-15-2014): Roode vs. Young vs. Aries vs. Jeff Hardy, plus Kurt Angle, DJZ, Angelina Love, Crazzy Steve, Madison Rayne, Velvet Sky

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

TNA Impact Results

October 15, 2014

Taped in Hershey, Pa.

[Q1] Impact opened with GM Kurt Angle coming to the ring to address the TNA World Title situation. Angle requested the presence of TNA champ Bobby Lashley, who came out without MVP and Kenny King. Lashley said he turned down Bobby Roode’s title re-match request because he already beat him. “Do you want a shot, Kurt?” he asked. Angle paused, backed away, and said they will fight one day. But, today, they will determine the #1 contender to the TNA Title: Eric Young, Jeff Hardy, Austin Aries, or Bobby Roode in a four-way match. …Video Package: Team 3D was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame over the weekend. The TNA roster was shown out-of-character sitting in a banquet room listening to Bully Ray’s speech, both heels and faces sitting at the same table. [CB]

[Q2] Backstage, Magnus interrupted Matt Hardy’s promo time. Magnus said he’s surprised to still see Matt around after the Hardys lost the Tag Title series. A match was set. …

(1) KO champion Havok beat Madison Rayne to retain the Knockouts Title. Before the match, TNA showed clips of Havok retaining the title against Velvet Sky at Bound for Glory on Sunday. …

Angle and Brother Devon talked backstage about Team 3D’s Hall of Fame induction. Devon said he’s committed to helping the TNA roster. [CB]

[Q3] Backstage: Eric Young talked about the #1 contender match. …

(2) Matt Hardy beat Magnus. Good nearfalls leading to Hardy landing a mid-air RKO / Twist of Fate on Magnus coming off the turnbuckles. Magnus continues his losing ways. …

Ethan Carter III previewed his replacement for Rockstar Spud. [CB]

[Q4]

(3) The Menagerie (Knux & Crazzy Steve & Rebel) beat Jessie & D.J. Zema & Angelina Love (w/Velvet Sky) in a six-person tag match.

Lots of chaos in this match. It ended with Steve giving Jessie a Tornado DDT out of the corner for the pin and the win. [CB]

Check out the latest episode of “PWTorch ’90s Pastcast” with Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

[Q5] Backstage: Austin Aries and Bobby Roode talked about being involved in the #1 contender main event tonight. … Ethan Carter III introduced his replacement for Rockstar Spud. It was another WWE cut, Brodus Clay. Carter said he has acquired a true weapon of mass destruction, then introduced Brodus by his TNA name, Tyrus. ECIII addressed Bully Ray, bringing up Bully putting Dixie Carter through a table months ago. Carter noted he’s beaten everyone in the TNA Hall of Fame. Team 3D’s music interrupted to bring out Brother Devon for the rebuttal. Devon vowed to put ECIII through a table. But, Bram suddenly came down to ringside and smashed Devon with a trashcan lid. [CB]

[Q6] Back from break, ECIII and Tyrus were still in the ring. Carter booked Tyrus against Shark Boy, who did not come to the ring. TNA cut backstage to show Sharkie pigging out on a couch, incorporating his added weight into his character. …

(4) Tyrus (w/ECIII) squashed Shark Boy. …

Video Package: Bound for Glory in Japan. … Backstage: Jeff Hardy said it’s been fun teaming with Matt as of late, but now it’s time to get his TNA Title back in the singles division. [CB] Video Package: TNA Tag Title Series completed last week.

[Q7] Ring introductions took place for the main event. [CB]

(5) Bobby Roode won a #1 contender match over Jeff Hardy, Eric Young, and Austin Aries.

The first-half of the match spotlighted all four wrestlers heading to the final break of the show. [CB…]

[Q8] […CB] The second-half of the main event featured close nearfalls before Roode and Aries came face-to-face to sell competition getting the best of their recent friendship. With Hardy and Young out of the picture, Roode dropped Aries with the Roode Bomb for a clean pin to win another TNA Title shot. After the match, Hardy and Young returned to the ring to applaud Roode and Aries. All four shook hands and took a curtain call as the announcers evaluated the match before getting around to hyping Roode’s title quest. Long curtain call before Roode stood alone in the ring as the winner.

Next Wednesday: TNA did their weekly bit “exposing the product” showing footage from next week’s pre-taped show – Bobby Roode and Lashley make their TNA Title match official, while an eight-team tag tournament begins with Bro-Mans, Mr. Anderson & Chris Melendez, and ECIII & Tyrus.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: 5 YRS AGO – Keller’s AEW Dynamite Report (10/2/2019): Debut episode on TNT including Cody vs. Sammy Guevara, Jericho & Santana & Ortiz vs. Omega & The Bucks, plus MJF, Nyla Rose, Hangman Page

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Eric Young recalls confronting Vince McMahon, discusses the original plan for him with Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas, nearly losing an ear during a TNA match