FREE PODCAST 10/15 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (10-14-2019) Keller & Stoup talk Draft Night 2, Fiend-Seth continues, Lana massage, live callers, mailbag (169 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (10-14-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Tom Stoup to review WWE Raw with live callers and mailbag questions along with an on-site correspondent from Denver, Col. The on-site report includes details of the Seth vs. Fiend match that took place after Raw went off the air and other observations from in the arena. Primary topics include critiquing the Draft former and execution again, the return of The Fiend vs. Seth Rollins feud after they tried to let the backlash cool off last week, the Lana-Bobby Lashley massage segment, whether Charlotte’s character and the Natalya/Lacey Evans-Kabuki Warriors situations are part of gaslighting fans, the Viking Raiders victory, and much more.

