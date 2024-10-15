AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (10/16): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Where: San Jose, Calif. at SAP Center
How To Watch: Live on TBS
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 3,028 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,439. The arena has a capacity of 19,190 spectators when configured for concerts.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Jay White vs. Christian Cage
- Mercedes Mone vs. Queen Aminata
- Shelton Benjamin vs. Lio Rush
- Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy & Rocky Romero vs. Kazuchika Okada & Young Bucks – Trios match
- FTR vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith
- Adam Cole returns
- Jon Moxley will appear as new AEW World Champion
Visit this website during Dynamite for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.
LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (10/8): Keller’s report on Danielson & Yuta vs. Claudio & Pac, Mercedes vs. Sakura, Hook calls out Taz attacker, Darby-Brody King face-to-face
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s AEW Dynamite List: Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta vs. Pac and Claudio Castagnoli, Willow Nightingale vs. Nyla Rose vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Saraya for a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship at WrestleDream
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.