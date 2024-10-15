AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (10/16): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Where: San Jose, Calif. at SAP Center

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 3,028 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,439. The arena has a capacity of 19,190 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Jay White vs. Christian Cage

Mercedes Mone vs. Queen Aminata

Shelton Benjamin vs. Lio Rush

Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy & Rocky Romero vs. Kazuchika Okada & Young Bucks – Trios match

FTR vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith

Adam Cole returns

Jon Moxley will appear as new AEW World Champion

Visit this website during Dynamite for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (10/8): Keller’s report on Danielson & Yuta vs. Claudio & Pac, Mercedes vs. Sakura, Hook calls out Taz attacker, Darby-Brody King face-to-face

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s AEW Dynamite List: Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta vs. Pac and Claudio Castagnoli, Willow Nightingale vs. Nyla Rose vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Saraya for a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship at WrestleDream