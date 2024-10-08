AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (10/8): Keller’s report on Danielson & Yuta vs. Claudio & Pac, Mercedes vs. Sakura, Hook calls out Taz attacker, Darby-Brody King face-to-face

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT – “TITLE TUESDAY”

OCTOBER 8, 2024

SPOKANE, WASH. AT SPOKANE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Jeff Jarrett



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported tonight that 1,852 tickets had been distributed near showtime; arena was set up for 1,914. The arena has a capacity of 12,638 spectators when configured for concerts. Subscribe to WrestleTix on Patreon for detailed up-to-date information.

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with Jon Moxley in the back saying it’s been disconcerting to watch Bryan Danielson trying to take himself out. He said until now, no one possessed the constitution to do it for him. He said the way things have worked out, “it’s got to be me.” He said it’s a wake-up call for AEW. “This is the real world,” he said. “Nothing lasts forever. You don’t get to pick the day.” He said on Saturday night, people will see the truth. He said when you back the American Dragon into the corner and poke and prod and provoke it, it beomes something truly terrifying. He said Danielson’s never been comfortable with that part of himself. “When that world closes in around him, in his last remaining light, Danielson will embrace his dark side,” he said. He said there aren’t enough people in the state of Washington on Saturday night to stop him. “I will run into the mouth of war,” he said. “Run while you have the chance.” He said hopes one day Danielson will understand that it had to be this way. He said the stakes are too high to worry about that now.

(Keller’s Analysis: Compelling message and haunting delivery.)

-Excalibur hyped that they were four days away from WrestleDream which could be “the end of Bryan Danielson’s career” He hyped Danielson & Wheeler Yuta vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Pac.

-A promo aired with Bryan Danielson who said Claudio just told Sports Illustrated that this will be his last match on Dynamite. Danielson it won’t be because he and Yuta are going to “run through you guys,.” He yelled that he has supported Claudio for 20 years in every company they’ve worked in, but tonight he won’t be supporting him, he’ll be kicking his ass.

-Darby Allin made his ring entrance. Excalibur began to catch everyone up on Brody King answering Darby’s challenge on Collision on Saturday, but Darby interrupted him and called Vrody to the ring. Clips aired on a double-box screen of Darby and Brody crossing paths in the past. Brody entered the ring. Schiavone said Darby had a wry smile. Darby talked about how they used to talk all night at “crack head motels” how they hoped it was all worth it some day by making it to the national stage. He said Brody was especially concerned because he had a kid on the way. He said when he was hired by AEW, Brody was in ROH which later was shut down before Tony Khan bought it. He told Brody he told TK to hire him. “I got you your job in AEW,” he said. “But now you want me spot. The thing is, I’m the face of this company.” He said he is relied on to the morning talk shows and radio interviews. Brody cut him off.

Brody said he does want everything Darby has, but unlike him, he doesn’t take it for granted. He talked about Darby potentially dying on Mt. Everest and then his dad will have to get a job again. He said he needs someone to save him from himself. Darby yelled at Brody to try to take his spot now. He sat in the corner and barked at Brody. Excalibur said Darby should be careful what he wishes for. Brody told him to stand up. Darby stood and slapped Brody. Brody slapped him and then applied a sleeper. Darby broke free and hit Brody with a large rock. Security ran into the ring. Brody was bleeding heavily from his mouth as Darby continued to yell at him. Brody retreated as Darby’s music played.

(Keller’s Analysis: Why did Darby have a large rock? Darby’s deliver is strong as always. Brody felt a little much like “just a guy” without much of an edge in terms of his talking and demeanor.)

-Renee Paquette interviewed Jake “The Snake” Roberts and Lance Archer. He said last week Don Callis tried to acquire Archer. Callis walked into the scene and said he and Roberts have concluded the first manager-to-manager talent exchange in AEW history. He said Archer is now with him. Jake shook Callis’s hand and smiled. Renee asked what that means for the Callis Family. Callis said he had big plans for Archer so he needs to indoctrinate him. Archer shook hands with Jake and walked away. Renee asked Jake what he got. “You like surprises? So do I,” he said and then he turned and walked away. [c]

-Renee approached Daniel Garcia in the parking lot. She said they haven’t see him since All Out. She asked about his future. He said he wants to tell everyone himself in the arena.

-They went to Excalibur, Schiavone, and Jarrett at ringside. Jarrett said everyone in the back is talking about WrestleDream. Schiavone hyped the Dynamite debut of the 13-0 Hologram.

(1) HOLOGRAM vs. KOMMANDER

As Hologram made his way to the ring, the graphic said he has AEW’s longest winning streak. Schiavone touted his array of innovative, athletic moves. Excalibur said he’s a tight-rope walker extraordinaire. The bell rang 19 minutes into the hour. Hologram leaped through the ropes and flipped into Kommander, knocking him into the ringside barricade. Back in the ring, Hologram shoved Kommander who shot into the ropes as if shot out of a cannon. Hologram kicked him on the rebound, then locked on a leglock and bridged backwards. At 4:00 they cut to a double-box break. [c]

Back from the break, Kommander made a comeback. He jumped on the top rope three times and the springboarded into a hurancanrana. He followed with a leaping flip onto Hologram at ringside. Jarrett said they might be seeing a winning streak come to an end tonight. Hologram countered Kommander’s next move and both were down and slow to get up at 9:00. Jarrett said it was “late in the game,” but how did he know that? Hologram went for a 450 splash off the top, but Kommander lifted his knees.

Kommander walked the top rope, but Holograph leg scissored him while he was on the top rope. Kommander, though, countered that into a powerbomb. Fans chanted, “Holy shit!” Kommander didn’t go for the cover. Excalibur called it a missed opportunity. They chopped each other mid-ring. Kommander landed a poison rana, but Hologram fired back with his own seconds later. Both were down and slow to get up once again. Holograph finished Kommander seconds later with a airplane spin into a released slam for the win.

WINNER: Hologram in 13:00.

-Afterward, Jake Roberts walked onto the stage. He watched as Rush, Dralistico, and The Beast Mortos attacked Hologram and Kommander. Schiavone said there was something for Jake in return for signing over Archer. Excalibur said it appears Jake is aligned with Rush, Mortos, and Dralistico. Schiavone called Jake “one of the great minds in this business.”

-A clip aired of Chris Jericho and Mark Briscoe exchanging words last week.

-Lexy Nair interviewed Briscoe backstage. Briscoe said Jericho went too far and he’s going to make him pay.

-Garcia walked out to his mjusic in jeans, a sleeveless white T-shirt, and a black leather vest. He slapped hands with fans on his way to the ring. He asked how everyone was doing. He said it feels great to feel their energy. He said he’s been sitting at home for a while and he’s really missed it. Fans chanted, “Welcome back!” Garcia thanked Tony Khan for letting him say what he needed to say. He said he thought about what would be best for his life. He said the answer it’s always the easiest or the best. He said he never wanted to be a guy who disappeared without explanation. He said it was important to come out there and let everyone know what he’s going to do. He got emotional and paused. He said he came to the conclusion that he can do whatever he wants because he’s one of the best pro wrestlers in the world, referring to himself in the third person. He said it feels only right that he stays where the best wrestler, AEW. “How about that?!” asked Schaivone. Fans chanted, “AEW! AEW!”

He promised that this version of Garcia won’t be the same one they’ve seen before who cries and complains when he loses. He said AEW will build its future on his back. He said he’s going to change everything in AEW, starting with gold around his waist. He said everyone in the back isn’t safe. “The feeling is restored,” he said.

(Keller’s Analysis: Garcia’s delivery was good, but this promo felt like it was the conclusion of a TV storyline that didn’t exist where he had been contemplating his future after his contract expired and deciding between AEW and WWE. It’s like the Bret Hart-WWE/WCW decision episode of Raw, minus the audience having any idea what he was talking about unless you assume everyone watching AEW follows social media and website rumors and stories. It’s such a weird blindspot for AEW to lean their product to hard toward people who are refreshing TwitterX constantly. It also was one of those overdone “surprise twist” promo in that he strongly and needlessly teased he was going to step away from AEW before revealing he wasn’t.)

-A video package aired with MVP talking about Swerve Strickland. He said he’s ready to talk business with him.

-Excalibur said Swerve has some compelling offers to contemplate and that he’d return at WrestleDream on Saturday.

-They showed MVP with Shelton Benjamin backstage. [c]

-Renee interviewed Mercedes Moné and Kamille. Renee imitated Mercedes when she introduced her. Mercedes crunched her nose like she was embarrassed for her. She said everyone on social media likes to jump on her. She said Emi Sakura thinks she doesn’t respect her, but she has all the respect for her because she’s been wrestling longer than she’s been alive. She closed with, “Money changes everything.” Then she did that hideous unnatural laugh as she walked away.

-Wrestlers were congratulating Garcia on his decision backstage including a rare appearance by Colt Cabana. Katsuyori Shibata said he’s glad he’s staying and he’ll be winning the TNT Title. Excalibur said it sounds like Garcia could be the first challenger for Shibata if he wins.

(2) “THE NATIVE BEAST” NYLA ROSE vs. WILLOW NIGHTINGALE vs. JAMIE HAYTER vs. SARAYA (w/Harley Cameron) – Winners receives shot at AEW Women’s Title at WrestleDream.

Willow Nightingale made her entrance first. Mariah May joined in on commentary. Saraya made her way out with Harley Cameron. Excalibur said Brit Baker wasn’t cleared to travel, so Nyla Rose would take her place. Hayter came out last. The bell rang 50 minutes into the hour. Maryse said she’d happy Hayter started Halloween early, dressing up as Daphne from Scooby Doo. Excalibur plugged a way for people send help to hurricane victims as the match began. They cut to a break at 2:00 after a dive at ringside. [c]

Hayter chased after Saraya with a chair in hand after the break. Cameron hit her from behind. Hayter threw into the ringside barricade. Penelope Ford then hit Hayter with a chair. Excalibur said she’s been out with an injury. Schiavone called it “a bold move” to return that way. Hayter chased her to the back. Fans chanted, “Table!” Saraya and Rose battled mid-ring. Rose climbed to the top rope. Saraya shoved her off and she flipped and landed hard on the edge of the ring apron. Fans gasped. The ref ran to check on her. Cameron slid a table into the ring.

[HOUR TWO]

Willow went after Saraya and landed a package DDT for a near fall at 10:00. Willow slammed Saraya through a table leaning in the corner and then scored a three count.

WINNER: Nightingale to earn the AEW Women’s Title match at WrestleDream against Mariah May.

-As Willow celebrated she crossed paths with Mariah on the stage. May headbutted her and knocked her down, the whipped her across her back with the belt. Excalibur said there are no depths she won’t stoop to.

-Bryan Keith told a camera to follow him. They approached Chris Jericho and Big Bill. Bill said that Jericho says the people who need lessons the most want them the least. They approached Rocy Romero. Jericho said he’s trying to help Romero learn his self-esteem. He said he’s an international superstar, but now he’s been brought into The Conglomeration to offset “Smart” Mark Sterling. He said that’s as low as it gets on the food chain of AEW. He asked Rocky if he wants to be a lackey. Rocky said he’s no man’s lackey. Bill said sometimes when you’re in the picture, you can’t see the big picture. “That’s the truth,” said Jericho. Bryan told Rocky to respect Jericho because he’s the future ROH Champion.

(3) “SWITCHBLADE” JAY WHITE (w/Juice Robinson) vs. CODY CHHUN

The bell rang six minutes into the hour. The announcers said they were curious if White showed any signs of ring rust. They agreed he looks great. White won with a Blade Runner.

WINNER: White in 3:00.

-White addressed the crowd afterward. He said Hangman was one of two men who knocked him off of his path to the AEW World Championship. He said he’s one of two wrong, and he’s lucky number one. He said Hangman is coming for him, which is perfect, because that is exactly what he wants. He challenged him to a match at WrestleDream. “When I put an end to this new you, I will go on to correcting wrong number two and then move on to the gold,” he said. He said the same voices that were booing him are now the voices that are going to will into existence as World Champion. Jarrett asked, “Is that a challenge or a match made?” Exactly.

(Keller’s Analysis: White has such polished distinct main event charisma, so maybe this can be a reset for him that will result in him truly being a top tier player.)

-Hook kstood in front of a brick wall backstage. He demanded the person who attacked his father to reveal himself. Kip Sabian bumped into Hook, but said he had nothing to do with his father. He left. Christian Cage with Nick Wayne and Mother Wayne approached Christian. Hook asked if he had something to say to him. Christian said he does. He said he’s lost Killswitch to a serious medical situation. He said he sympathizes with him on the loss of his father. [c]

-Renee told Mariah May that it’s official she’ll be defending her title against Willow at WrestleDream. Willow knocked her down and then said tonight she beat three former Women’s World Champion and on Saturday she’ll add Mariah to the list of former champions. The camera panned over to show Mariah on the ground, writhing.

(4) MERCEDES MONE (w/Kamille) vs. EMI SAKURA – TBS Title and New Japan Strong Women’s Title match

Mercedes came out first with Sakura. The bell rang 20 minutes into the hour. At 3:00, after Mercedes leaped off the ring apron with a Meteora on Sakura, they cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

Sakura made a comeback, but Mercedes fired back and landed double-knees against her in the corner. When Mercedes went for a dropkick, Sakura moved and Mercedes fell to the floor. Sakura took it to Mercedes at ringside. Kamille checked on Mercedes. Sakura attacked Kamille. Sakura then charged at both of them and landed a crossbody splash. Sakura landed a backbreaker in the ring, but Mercedes rolled under the bottom rope and grabbed the ring apron to avoid being pulled back into the ring. Mercedes applied a Statement Maker seconds later for a tapout win.

WINNER: Mercedes in 10:00 to retain the TBS Title and New Japan Strong Women’s Title.

-Mercedes held up Sakura for Kamille to hit, but Kris Statlander ran out to make the save. She kicked Kamille out of the ring.

-Renee interviewed Private Party backstage about facing The Young Bucks at WrestleDream. She said Stokely Hathaway has asked for some time. He walked in and said he’s been watching them and they’ve been knocking it out of the park. He said they are missing just one thing, and that is him. He offered his services. Marq Quen said he wasn’t there when they were struggling, and now that they’re on a roll he wants to jump on board. He turned them down. Isiah Kassaidy said after they beat the Bucks, it’ll be a party everybody is invited to.

-Schiavone stood mid-ring and hyped Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ricochet. He introduced Ospreay who made his entrance. Schiavone asked about Takeshita’s involvement in what happened last week in his match with Ricochet. He said that’s the fault of Takeshita. He said Takeshita doesn’t do anything without Callis giving him the go-head, so he wanted answers. “Don Callis, let’s have a chat,” he said. Callis made his way down the ramp.

Callis entered the ring and went for a hug, but Ospreay pushed him away. Callis said he hates to see Ospreay unhappy. Fans began booing as he talked. He started talking about their good times. Ospreay told Callis to stop talking about years ago and talk about last week. He asked if he sent Takeshita out to attack him. Callis avoided the question. Ospreay said it’s an easy question. Callis said he doesn’t need to know that and he should be asking if he should have listened to him. Callis finally admitted he sent him because Ospreay wouldn’t listen to him. He said he had to show him who makes decisions in the family. He said two weeks ago, they were close to winning the AEW Tag Team Titles, but he accused Ospreay of being mentally weak and unable to do what needed to be done to win the belts. Ospreay said he brought him the International Title. He said he could’ve brought him the World Title to. He said he’s the best wrestler in the world telling him, “You don’t know shit, bruv.”

Callis said he had the best wrestler in the world “and I threw him in the garbage for you.” He told Ospreay that maybe he needs to throw the best wrestler in the world in the garbage one more time. Excalibur said Callis was referring to Kenny Omega. Ospreay said Callis is scum. “Me and you, we’re done,” he said. Callis slapped Ospreay. Ospreay dropped his belt and he shoved Callis into the corner and then vcross the ring. Takeshita attacked Ospreay. Ospreay fired back. Excalibur said this is a sneak preview of Saturday night. Kyle Fletcher went after Ospreay and tried to calm him down. Takeshita gave Ospreay a released German suplex. Takeshita held him and Callis tried to hand Fletcher a screw driver. Fletcher resisisted and left the ring with the screwdriver. Callis held Ospreay as Takeshita hit him with an elbow strike. Ospreay went down hard. Takeshita held the International Title in the air. Ricochet ran out and springboarded himself onto Takeshita. Takeshita avoided a kick and retreated. Ricochet picked up Ospreay’s belt and then handed it back to him.

Backstage, Darius Martin said they should be wrestling for the AEW Tag Team Titles. Dante said they beat The Young Bucks, so there’s no reason they shouldn’t be facing them. Action Andretti tried to talk. She said what he did last week screwed them. Andretti said they just don’t get it. Darius said he’s all go, no thinking, and that’s going to cost them if they don’t fix it. [c]

-Jack Perry sat on stairs backstage. He addressed facing Shibata, saying he is a legend and the embodiment of fighting spirit. He said he’s got turkey legs in his trunk. He said he wants to speak a language he understands, which is violence. He said Shibata was willing to sacrifice his life for the ring. He said he deserves to be the TNT Champion, but he’s come to find it’s not about what he deserves, but rather what he’s willing to take. He told him to try to take his title from him.

(5) BRYAN DANIELSON & WHEELER YUTA vs. CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI & PAC

Danielson made his ring entrance alongside Yuta. Excalibur said it could be the last time they ever see Danielson wrestle on Dynamite. A graphic plugged Danielson vs. Moxley at WrestleDream. The bell rang 52 minutes into the hour. Danielson and Yuta hit a flurry of early offense at ringside. Danielson grounded Pac in the ring. Excalibur announced that “Hangman” Adam Page will face Jay White at WrestleDream. Schiavone said Tony Khan just made it official.

After the heels took over, Danielson hot-tagged out to Yuta who went on a flurry of offense against Pac. He shwoed fire and then scored a suplex with a back suplex into a bridge. He then applied Cattle Mutiliation, but Claudio broke it up. Danielson dropkicked Claudio to the floor and then dove through the ropes. Claudio caught him and delivered a Neutralizer on the floor. Pac, meanwhile, kicked Yuta in the chin. They cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

[OVERRUN]

Danielson hot-tagged in a few minutes later and rallied against Pac. He held Pac’s arms and stomped him. Claudio went on the attack. Danielson scored a two count with a backslide at 14:00. Danielson led a “Yes!” chant, but then he stopped. He saw Jon Moxley and Marina Shifir show up at ringside. Claudio caught Danielson with an uppercut. Pac landed a 450 splash for a near fall. Pac stood in frustration. Shafir stood on the ring apron and got the ref’s attention. Pac grabbed the ring bell hammer. Yuta yanked it away from him. Danielson then took Pac down and applied the LeBell Lock for a tapout win.

WINNER: Danielson in 15:00.

-Danielson wrecking ball kicked Mox and pummeled him up the ramp to the stage. They brawled to the back. Shafir, meanwhile, kneed Yuta over and over at ringside. Cameras followed Danielson beating up Mox in the back. In the ring, Shafir, Pac, and Claudio triple-teamed Yuta. Claudio would up with a hammer and jabbed him in the gut. “How can you do that to a man that you mentored?” asked Excalibur. He hit him again and again. Excalibur called it appalling behavior. Danielson fought Mox back to the ring. Danielson fended off Pac and Claudio and then led a “Yes!” chant as his music played.

