VIP AUDIO 10/8 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: AEW secures its new TV deal, how AEW can reinvest in the company, what is going on creatively, more (109 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In episode #22 of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the new TV deal landed by AEW and Tony Khan. How can AEW make each TV show its own identity? With the new TV deal, what are five things AEW could reinvest in moving forward? What is going on with storylines with AEW? Why are so many things being dropped? Why AEW should make the injury report public. Finally, what things on AEW WrestleDream would we like to happen?

