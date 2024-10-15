VIP AUDIO 10/15 – The Deep…Dive with Fann & Cooling: Where things have gone wrong for AEW, WWE’s lack of black male wrestlers on recent PLEs, Vince documentary, more (103 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich Fann and Will Cooling return to discuss where things have gone wrong for AEW, whether WWE deserves criticism for lack of black male wrestlers on recent PLEs, and how the Netflix documentary glossed over Vince McMahon’s history of anti-blackness.

Catch Will’s discussion about the Netflix documentary with Grappl HERE.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO