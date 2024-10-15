News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/15 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Tanahashi retires, Danielson, WrestleDream, Zack Sabre Jr., AEW PPV Media Q&A awkwardness, Breakker, Koff, Bucks (64 min.)

October 15, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade talks with Rich about these topics:

  • Hiroshi Tanahashi retirement announcement.
  • Bryan Danielson’s title loss, his future, and the reverberations.
  • More on WrestleDream overall.
  • AEW post-PPV media Q&As becoming awkward.
  • Zack Sabre Jr.’s IWGP Title win and the story around it and what’s next.
  • Bron Breakker’s segment on Raw comparing his wrestling family ties to Jey Uso’s.
  • The death of 2010s top ROH exec Joe Koff.
  • The Young Bucks planning to return to New Japan in January.
  • And more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024