VIP AUDIO 10/15 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Tanahashi retires, Danielson, WrestleDream, Zack Sabre Jr., AEW PPV Media Q&A awkwardness, Breakker, Koff, Bucks (64 min.)

In this episode of "Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller," Wade talks with Rich about these topics:

Hiroshi Tanahashi retirement announcement.

Bryan Danielson’s title loss, his future, and the reverberations.

More on WrestleDream overall.

AEW post-PPV media Q&As becoming awkward.

Zack Sabre Jr.’s IWGP Title win and the story around it and what’s next.

Bron Breakker’s segment on Raw comparing his wrestling family ties to Jey Uso’s.

The death of 2010s top ROH exec Joe Koff.

The Young Bucks planning to return to New Japan in January.

And more.

