VIP AUDIO 10/15 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Tanahashi retires, Danielson, WrestleDream, Zack Sabre Jr., AEW PPV Media Q&A awkwardness, Breakker, Koff, Bucks (64 min.)

In this episode of "Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller," Wade talks with Rich about these topics:
- Hiroshi Tanahashi retirement announcement.
- Bryan Danielson’s title loss, his future, and the reverberations.
- More on WrestleDream overall.
- AEW post-PPV media Q&As becoming awkward.
- Zack Sabre Jr.’s IWGP Title win and the story around it and what’s next.
- Bron Breakker’s segment on Raw comparing his wrestling family ties to Jey Uso’s.
- The death of 2010s top ROH exec Joe Koff.
- The Young Bucks planning to return to New Japan in January.
- And more.
