FREE PODCAST 10/15 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk Cody-Gunther face-off, will Moxley be long-term champ, Danielson’s career, AEW TV deal, Joe Koff, more (107 min.)

October 15, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

  • The Cody Rhodes-Gunther match at Crown Jewel and expectations for match quality and the finish.
  • Jon Moxley’s AEW World Title win, his list of potential opponents, and whether he’ll be a long-term champion.
  • Bryan Danielson’s loss, his future, his health, his career.
  • AEW’s TV deal and what it does and doesn’t indicate.
  • Joe Koff’s role in pro wrestling via ROH executive.
  • Joe Hendry’s upside.
  • The Outrunners.
  • Cody or C.M. Punk as a better booker.
  • And more.

