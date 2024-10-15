FREE PODCAST 10/15 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk Cody-Gunther face-off, will Moxley be long-term champ, Danielson’s career, AEW TV deal, Joe Koff, more (107 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:
- The Cody Rhodes-Gunther match at Crown Jewel and expectations for match quality and the finish.
- Jon Moxley’s AEW World Title win, his list of potential opponents, and whether he’ll be a long-term champion.
- Bryan Danielson’s loss, his future, his health, his career.
- AEW’s TV deal and what it does and doesn’t indicate.
- Joe Koff’s role in pro wrestling via ROH executive.
- Joe Hendry’s upside.
- The Outrunners.
- Cody or C.M. Punk as a better booker.
- And more.
