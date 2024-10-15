FREE PODCAST 10/15 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk Cody-Gunther face-off, will Moxley be long-term champ, Danielson’s career, AEW TV deal, Joe Koff, more (107 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

The Cody Rhodes-Gunther match at Crown Jewel and expectations for match quality and the finish.

Jon Moxley’s AEW World Title win, his list of potential opponents, and whether he’ll be a long-term champion.

Bryan Danielson’s loss, his future, his health, his career.

AEW’s TV deal and what it does and doesn’t indicate.

Joe Koff’s role in pro wrestling via ROH executive.

Joe Hendry’s upside.

The Outrunners.

Cody or C.M. Punk as a better booker.

And more.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO