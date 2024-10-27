TNA BOUND FOR GLORY HITS & MISSES (10/26): The System vs. The Hardys vs. ABC, Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry, PCO vs. Cardona, Santana vs. Moose, Alexander vs. Maclin, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA BOUND FOR GLORY HITS AND MISSES

OCTOBER 26, 2024

DETROIT, MICH. AT WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY FIELDHOUSE

AIRED LIVE ON TNA+ AND TRILLER TV

BY JOHN LASLO, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

COUNTDOWN TO BOUND FOR GLORY

A. ASH BY ELEGANCE & HEATHER BY ELEGANCE BEAT XIA BROOKSIDE & BRINLEY REECE – MINOR HIT

I’m not sure how to read this one. It seems like they are trying to turn Ash By Elegance into a face, and Xia Brookside into a heel. Also, even adding more people to this re-ignited feud doesn’t get me interested in it. It was a fine match, and a good start of the card, but it definitely felt like filling time while people arrived.

TNA HALL OF FAME – HIT

I didn’t know Bob Ryder, as a matter of fact, I can’t think of coming across the name previously. However, that is more my lack than a statement on his contribution. Eric Young made me feel a real sense of grief. Rhino on the otherhand, felt like a celebration and capstone of a long career. Sometimes it’s not until you stop and look back that you realize everything. Both of the speeches left me misty eyed.

B. CALL YOUR SHOT GAUNTLET MATCH – HIT

Well, several returns from short hiatuses, but not big surprises or guests. I guess that was the surprising thing, it was just people from the roster. Don’t get me wrong, I really enjoyed this match, and it seemed like everyone got a highlight here and there, but Rhino probably eliminated more people than anyone else.

MAIN SHOW

(1) “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY (c) vs. EL HIJO DEL VIKINGO — TNA X Division Title match – HIT

This is a match of the year contender, right? Like in a show packed with great wrestling, this was the greatest wrestling. I lowkey also kinda hate it for being so good. Speedball and Vikingo put on a great match. These two athletes put on a show that put their bodies on the line for us.

(2) SPITFIRE (Dani Luna & Jody Threat)(c) vs. ROSEMARY & WENDY CHOO — TNA Knockouts Tag Team Title match – HIT

I enjoyed this a bit more than I thought I would. It feels like Jody Threat has really put in some work lately and gotten better, or maybe she’s just been let off the leash. I was really digging the Rosemary and Wendy Choo team, but it was also inevitable that Rosemary would turn on her.

(3) JOSH ALEXANDER vs. STEVE MACLIN – HIT

Damn. Alexander and Maclin tore it up. There are times that I talk about two wrestlers having chemistry, and how critical it is to building a match. Alexander and Maclin have undeniable chemistry together. Every match they have together is a banger. They keep things interesting. Switching places as face and heel along with zip tying Maclin’s hands behind his back made for a great variation of a theme.

(4) PCO (c) vs. MATT CARDONA — TNA Digital Media Title and International Wrestling Championship match – HIT

I wasn’t expecting much out of this match. It’s kinda of an odd duck out that TNA had two hardcore matches on the same card. Lately, they’ve been doing just one gimmick match per card, and I thought this would be on the pre-show or at the very least be a very toned down affair. I was delightfully surprised. While this didn’t rise to the level of Maclin vs PCO or Cardona vs Gage, it was still pretty good. Cardona was bleeding pretty bad from a leg wound. I wasn’t too enthused that they didn’t show the standing in the dark for 24 hours before the event part of a monster’s ball, but it was still a bit of old school hardcore fun.

(5) MIKE SANTANA vs. MOOSE (w/JDC) – HIT

I don’t know that this match felt like the blow off to a feud. It seemed like just another step, but it wasn’t quiet to the level of the Maclin vs. Alexander earlier in the night. It was still a great match, and I think it is one of the best showings Moose has had since his feud with Alexander.

(6) JORDYNNE GRACE (c) vs. MASHA SLAMOVICH — TNA Knockouts Title match – HIT

While I’m saying that Bailey vs. Vinkingo was match of the night, and possibly match of the year this match is why I’m mad about it. I don’t think that match is going to be what people remember about this Bound for Glory, though. This match is. Grace and Slamovich have had a number of fantastic matches over the years, however, this one is the one that will be in the highlight videos for the next decade. Honestly, Grace and Slamovich added so many layers to this match that just added more to it. While this was probably the second best match of the night technically speaking, it was the one with the emotional depth.

(7) NIC NEMETH (c) vs. JOE HENDRY — TNA World Title match – HIT AND MISS

I really enjoyed this match. I also really enjoyed teasing that Kazarian cashing in that Call Your Shot from earlier in the night. This was a great back and forth, and it really showed how far Joe Hendry has come working in the WWE Performance Center. If I had one criticism it would be that this felt like a WWE match. In part because of the WWE style of wrestling that Hendry and Nemeth were doing, but the other part of it was the whole back and forth with Kazarian as ref and teasing the cash in. The ONLY problem with it is that JBL spoiled everything. Part of that is that it pushed out Hendry becoming a world champ back, and part of that is I hate JBL and he makes me want to stop watching.

(8) THE SYSTEM (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards w/Alisha Edwards)(c) vs. ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin) vs. JEFF HARDY & MATT HARDY — Full Metal Mayhem TNA Tag Team Title match – HIT

This match was great. While I’ve said that The Hardys have slowed down a bit in the last few years, there are still a few things where they are still at the top of their game. One of those things is how innovative they are. Everything with the extendable construction ladder was really different, and well thought out. All in all, this was a really great match, and a showcase for all the teams.

FINAL THOUGHTS – HIT

This was a great show top to bottom, and really, there was only one thing wrong with it, and that’s more a me thing. This is exactly what I talk about when I say there is another gear that some people have when it comes to the big PPVs. Every match was great, some of them were amazing. All of them were packed with story, and some were emotionally charged. Great show.

