SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering NXT Halloween Havoc, Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg review the show start to finish including Bubba Ray Dudley’s insertion into the main event scene, a new Women’s #1 Contender emerging, Zaria’s (Delta’s) next target, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO