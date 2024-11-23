AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (11/22): Shirakawa & Mariah vs. Nyla Rose & Cameron, Conglomeration vs. Dark Order, Juice vs. The Butcher

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 22, 2024

RECORDED AT THE SANTANDER ARENA IN READING, PA.

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, Matt Menard

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

(1) MINA SHIRAKAWA & MARIAH MAY vs. NYLA ROSE & HARLEY CAMERON

Mina and Nyla started things off. Mina seemed more interested in playing to the crowd so Nyla kicked her across the face. Nyla went to slam Mina as Harley pleaded to be tagged in. Nyla wouldn’t tag her in so Harley tagged in herself. Mina countered a move into a Russian leg sweep before making the tag to Mariah. Mariah hit a spinning side slam for a two count, then knocked Nyla off the apron. Mariah and Mina double teamed Harley until Nyla appeared behind them, and tried for a double noggin knocker which failed. Nyla was tossed to the floor as Mariah and Mina slid to the apron and gazed upon one another in delight. [c]

Nyla was back in charge as she took it to Mariah in the ring. Nyla hit a side slam then a splash for two. Harley made the tag and rocked Mariah with a knee strike for a two count. Mariah countered with a headbutt strike which knocked both women to the mat. Harley tried stopping Mariah from tagging, but she was able to reach Mina. The two fought in the corner until Mina nailed Harley with a kick to the face. Nyla and Harley tried double teaming Mina but Mina took them both down on her own.

Mariah hit the ring as Harley went for a quick pin for two. Mariah and Mina hit Harley with a doomsday bulldog off the ropes for the win. [c]

WINNERS: Mina Shirakawa & Mariah May in 9:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Mariah and Mina are a fun tandem, and Harley often does not disappoint. A fun match on a late Friday night. Now, will Toni Storm return on tomorrow’s Full Gear and ruin the champagne celebration?)

– Lexy Nair was in the ring to introduce the Full Gear weigh-in between QT Marshall and Big Boom! AJ of the Costco Guys. QT was out first. AJ was out next, alongside Big Justice. QT said he would bring the doom on tomorrow’s PPV, and said AJ didn’t have what it takes to be in the ring. AJ said he couldn’t wait to get QT in the ring since he tossed the double chunk chocolate cookies. OK. AJ then announced someone special would be at Full Gear to ring the bell. He said it would be The Rizzler, which the crowd admittedly did react to.

QT weighed in at 229 lbs. AJ weighed in at 550 lbs, which was clearly a mistake. QT clearly rigged the scale, which brought Big Justice to the mic to call him out on it. AJ moved Justice aside and faced off with QT. QT missed a right hand but AJ landed one before getting caught in a Diamond Cutter.

(Moynahan’s Take: OK, I had no interest in watching or reviewing this segment, but it was fine for what it was. They tried to tell us the crowd loved this as well but I’m not sold. The Rizzler comment did get a reaction FWIW.)

– A video package aired hyping the 4-way tag title match at Full Gear.

(2) JUICE ROBINSON vs. THE BUTCHER

Both men immediately fought to the mat as they jockeyed for position. They went back and forth until Butcher hit Juice with a clothesline. Butcher followed up with a chop to Juice’s chest in the corner until getting caught. Butcher found himself on the wrong end of a series of right hands by Juice. The two battled to the floor as Butcher dropped Juice across the barricade. [c]

Juice nailed Butcher with a DDT, followed by a senton for two. Juice got caught by Butcher and rocked with another clothesline for two. Juice attempted a roll up but Butcher kicked out. Juice followed up with a running cannonball in the corner. Juice missed a left hand strike which Butcher countered into a backbreaker for a close count.

Butcher called for the brainbuster but Juice got out of it and hit his left hand strike, and then another. Juice nailed Juice is Loose for the win.

WINNER: Juice Robinson in 10:00

(Moynahan’s Take: The start of Juice’s music is clearly a rip off of the original Roseanne show theme. Anybody with me? Good back and forth battle. Shame Butcher doesn’t have more credibility but he serves a purpose in matches like these.)

– Lexy was backstage with Thunder Rosa to talk about next week’s all-Lucha Rampage. She mentions a few of the CMLL wrestlers who will appear as well as her own match next week. Rosa opened a challenge for any luchadora to step into the ring next week. Just then, a masked Harley Cameron (in Hologram mask) appeared and claimed she was Hologram’s counterpart, Harleygram. Rosa immediately called her out as being Cameron but went along with it. Rosa accepted the challenge for next week. [c]

– A video package aired hyping the International title match between Ricochet and Takeshita at Full Gear.

(3) THE CONGLOMERATION (Mark Briscoe & Tomohiro Ishii & Rocky Romero) vs. THE DARK ORDER (Evil Uno & Alex Reynolds & John Silver)

Briscoe and Silver kicked things off. The two traded takedowns as Excalibur ran down the Full Gear card. Silver attempted some kung fu of his own as Briscoe obliged and the two faced off until Uno broke things up by attacking Briscoe from behind. Reynolds and Uno double teamed Briscoe as Reynolds hit a DDT, then covered for two. Briscoe made the tag to Ishii who laid in a few chops on Uno before quickly tagging Rocky. Rocky hit Uno with a series of running clotheslines on Uno in the corner until Reynolds stopped Rocky from hitting s fourth. Rocky spilled to the outside as Dark Order regained control. [c]

Uno had Rocky in a sleeper hold until Uno dropped him and nailed Ishii with a cheap shot on the apron. Rocky got up and rolled over to his corner to make the tag to Briscoe who was on fire. Briscoe hit Reynolds with a rolling elbow strike as he fought off Dark Order on his own. Uno got caught in an exploder for a two count. Briscoe’s 3-1 luck ran out as Dark Order quickly went back on the attack. Briscoe was caught in a piledriver for a close count.

Dark Order went for their finish but Briscoe escaped and tagged Ishii. Ishii then took down Dark Order on his own. Ishii and Silver traded strikes before Silver caught Ishii with a German suplex. Things broke down from here as Briscoe grabbed a chair and launched to the outside onto Dark Order. Ishii then hit his sliding lariat on Reynolds before dropping him with a brainbuster for the win.

WINNERS: The Conglomeration in 12:00

(Moynahan’s Take: The outcome was never in doubt, but these six wrestlers gave a solid performance nonetheless. Boy, how far have the Dark Order fallen in the last few years? And weren’t they just recently trying to stand up for AEW against the Death Riders? So many questions.)

– The Full Gear November Rain video package aired to close out the show.

FINAL THOUGHTS: What else is there to say about Rampage these days? As is usually the case, the in-ring action is good for what it is, but this is not a must-see show, unless you want to see Harley Cameron and The Butcher every week. If you haven’t watched the November Rain video, make sure to catch it at the end of this show. Oh, and I guess if you want a taste of what these Costco Guys are about, check out the weigh-in? I can’t believe I just typed that. Enjoy Full Gear, and until next week – stay safe everyone!

