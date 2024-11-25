News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/25 – Greg Parks Outloud! A look back at my free agency column from one year ago: Where did those wrestlers end up, what was their year like (23 min.)

November 25, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s show features a look back at last year’s column about upcoming free agents and where they could end up. Greg takes a look at where they signed and what their year was like in that company.

