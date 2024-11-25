VIP AUDIO 11/25 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss Masha Slamovich vs. Alisha Edwards, Steve Maclin dream sequence, the Hardys & Ace Austin vs. Trent Seven & Jake Something & Hammerstone, more (43 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo recap last week’s episode of TNA Impact TV, which featured Masha Slamovich defending the Knockouts Title against Alisha Edwards in a no-DQ match, an unusual Steve Maclin dream sequence, and a main event of the Hardys & Ace Austin vs. Trent Seven & Jake Something & Hammerstone. Plus, a preview of the Turning Point special.

