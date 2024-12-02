VIP AUDIO 12/2 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (12-1-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Batista’s backstage rep, Piper’s diagnosis, Cryme Tyme, Lita’s sendoff, more (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Dec. 1, 2006 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:

Lita’s sendoff and what it says about WWE management

Ric Flair’s heavy angle on Raw

Roddy Piper’s diagnosis

Cryme Tyme humor

Michael Richards

A preview of the ECW PPV

A challenge is issued for the next TNA Impact tapings

What’s wrong with Batista

And much more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

