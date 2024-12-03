FREE PODCAST 12/3 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (12-2-2019) Keller & Heydorn talk Owens-Seth, Orton-Drew, Samoa Joe on commentary, Charlotte-Warriors, callers, on-site report (103 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (12-2-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Zack Heydorn to review WWE Raw with live callers and mailbag questions. They discuss the Kevin Owens-Seth Rollins segment, Randy Orton-Drew McIntyre segment, Samoa Joe on commentary, Charlotte vs. Kabuki Warriors, five enhancement matches, and more including live callers and emails. Also, an on-site report from a correspondent who attended in Nashville including Becky Lynch wrestling after Raw, many off-air notes, and assessing crowd reaction and crowd size, among other observations.
