FREE PODCAST 12/3 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann discuss New Day’s 10th Anniversary Celebration, Survivor Series fallout on Raw, AEW Continental Classic, AEW’s MIA wrestlers, more (110 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They cover these topics:
- Thoughts on the New Day 10th Anniversary Celebration and double-turn twist with Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods tearing into Big E
- Thoughts on WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event line-up so far
- Looking at the fallout from Survivor Series on last night’s Raw
- Analysis of the AEW Continental Classic so far including Daniel Garcia going to a draw with Kazuchika Okada, what’s coming up, and thoughts on the timing of AEW releasing the match schedule
- The latest with MJF, Adam Cole, and Kyle O’Reilly
- Tony Khan’s handling of wrestlers under contract that he doesn’t want to use on TV such as Ricky Starks and Rusev.
