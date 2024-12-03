WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Is it worth your time to watch WWE’s compilation of parking lot brawls?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In WWE, there are a lot of places to go if you want to attack your opponent. You could attack them in the ring while they’re cutting a promo or involved in a match. The entrance way is a good spot to prevent them from getting to the ring in the first place. Same thing with the locker room area or backstage, which could lead to a lot of mystery and suspicion. But the most popular place to attack wrestlers is the parking lot. Filled with cars, glass, and pavement, it is the place that can cause the most damage to an opponent. The WWE YouTube channel’s newest playlist video features some of the most horrific attacks at the parking lot this year, showcasing how deadly the spot can be.

This was a good video that showed why a good parking lot attack can not only get more eyes on the feud, but also how the attackers use the setting to their advantage. If something goes on there, everyone knows that the end result is not going to be pretty.

This year featured a lot of brawls that shocked people, given how nasty things turned out to be. I really enjoyed the inclusion of the Cody Rhodes vs. Rock brawl at Allstate Arena. It was extremely graphic, showcasing how far the Rock was willing to go to hurt Cody. I also enjoyed the Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed brawl. The tsunami oﬀ the car by Reed showed everyone how powerful he is, collapsing the car and Strowman with ease.

One thing I would’ve added was some NXT attack footage. Their parking lot is infamous, with brawls and fights happening all the time. The Wes Lee attack on Trey Miguel was a huge part of their storyline with Zachary Wentz a few months back. If any NXT attack should’ve made it on the list, it would’ve been that one.

Overall, this was an exciting video that proved that even though a wrestler is outside of the arena, they aren’t immune to being attacked. Anywhere, including the parking lot, is fair game. A lot of wrestlers used that fact to their advantage, continuing storylines and heating up their eventual matches by attacking in such a dangerous environment.

The parking lot segments that have happened this year have generated a lot of heat and a ton of views from fans online. Every one of them have gotten people talking, letting WWE know that whenever a feud needs to be taken to the next level, a parking lot segment should be included. WWE has made a ton of good choices this year, with parking lot brawls definitely being one of them.

