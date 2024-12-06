FREE PODCAST 12/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner cover the Continental Classic thus far, Worlds End PPV starting to take shape, more (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

Possible AEW World Championship four-way match

Dynamite Diamond Ring battle royal

Women’s division back in the right direction

Max Caster squashed

Bandido’s return

Thoughts on Continental Classic

Upcoming shows and lineups

Emails and trivia

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO