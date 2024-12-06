FREE PODCAST 12/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner cover the Continental Classic thus far, Worlds End PPV starting to take shape, more (121 min.)

News Ticker

December 6, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

  • Possible AEW World Championship four-way match
  • Dynamite Diamond Ring battle royal
  • Women’s division back in the right direction
  • Max Caster squashed
  • Bandido’s return
  • Thoughts on Continental Classic
  • Upcoming shows and lineups
  • Emails and trivia

