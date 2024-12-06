VIP AUDIO 12/6 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: Juice Robinson injured, should Private Party have won Tag Team titles, potential World’s End fatal four-way match, Jay White, more (90 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:
- 00:57 AEW Collision Report and Main Event Highlights
- 02:08 Juice Robinson’s Injury and Replacement Discussion
- 07:52 Private Party and Tag Team Division Concerns
- 22:10 Kyle Fletcher vs. Beast Mortos Match Analysis
- 31:53 Adam Page vs. Wheeler Yuta Match Breakdown
- 34:37 Post-Match Drama Unfolds
- 35:05 Women’s Division Highlights
- 36:22 Okada vs. Garcia: A Classic Match
- 45:51 Dynamite’s Energetic Atmosphere
- 59:48 Jay White’s Rising Stardom
- 01:02:53 Potential Fatal Four-Way Match Analysis
- 01:03:56 Excitement for World’s End Main Event
- 01:04:24 Creative Direction Concerns
- 01:05:38 AEW Power Dynamics
- 01:06:03 Hangman Page and Jay White’s Character Arcs
- 01:08:52 Women’s Division Developments
- 01:14:16 Chris Jericho’s ROH Final Battle Opponent
- 01:16:30 Athena’s Future in ROH and AEW
- 01:18:30 Bandido’s Return and Future Prospects
- 01:19:55 Preview of Upcoming Collision Card
- 01:24:59 Winter is Coming Event Preview
- 01:27:38 Brand Split Discussion Teaser
- 01:28:45 Conclusion and Sign-Off
