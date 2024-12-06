VIP AUDIO 12/6 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: Juice Robinson injured, should Private Party have won Tag Team titles, potential World’s End fatal four-way match, Jay White, more (90 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:

00:57 AEW Collision Report and Main Event Highlights

02:08 Juice Robinson’s Injury and Replacement Discussion

07:52 Private Party and Tag Team Division Concerns

22:10 Kyle Fletcher vs. Beast Mortos Match Analysis

31:53 Adam Page vs. Wheeler Yuta Match Breakdown

34:37 Post-Match Drama Unfolds

35:05 Women’s Division Highlights

36:22 Okada vs. Garcia: A Classic Match

45:51 Dynamite’s Energetic Atmosphere

59:48 Jay White’s Rising Stardom

01:02:53 Potential Fatal Four-Way Match Analysis

01:03:56 Excitement for World’s End Main Event

01:04:24 Creative Direction Concerns

01:05:38 AEW Power Dynamics

01:06:03 Hangman Page and Jay White’s Character Arcs

01:08:52 Women’s Division Developments

01:14:16 Chris Jericho’s ROH Final Battle Opponent

01:16:30 Athena’s Future in ROH and AEW

01:18:30 Bandido’s Return and Future Prospects

01:19:55 Preview of Upcoming Collision Card

01:24:59 Winter is Coming Event Preview

01:27:38 Brand Split Discussion Teaser

01:28:45 Conclusion and Sign-Off

