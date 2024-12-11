AEW Collision Ratings Report (12/7): Viewership takes a hit up against NXT Deadline, viewership comparison between first 36 episodes and second 36 episodes of series

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Saturday night’s (12/7) episode of AEW Collision on TNT averaged 278,000 viewers, compared to 144,000 the prior week and the 356,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 313,500.

This past weekend’s event went head-to-head with NXT Deadline live on Peacock, which cut into its viewership. The week before that, it aired several hours earlier than usual to avoid going head-to-head with WWE Survivor Series on Peacock. The prior five weeks averaged 322,000 viewers, so the WWE competition definitely cost it viewers these last two weeks.

One year ago this week, it drew 455,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 410,200.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.07 rating, compared to 0.03 and 0.11 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.09.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.14 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.12.

There have been 72 episodes of Collision so far since its inception. The first 36 averaged 487,000. The second 36 episodes have averaged 373,000.

