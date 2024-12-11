VIP AUDIO 12/10 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Top Five Tony Khan mistakes, MJF’s worth going into 2025, Rey Fenix controversy, when did fans start liking Cena, more (58 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- Todd’s thoughts on the “WrestleQuest” video game.
- Why is Malakai Black wrestling on TV while other supposed malcontents such as Miro and Ricky Starks are not?
- Is Rey Fenix or Tony Khan more in the right regarding TK extending Fenix’s contract due to missed time with an injury?
- When did fans start liking John Cena and has he done anything to earn those positive reactions?
- Is Roman Reigns is wrestling against The Rock or Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, who is his most likely opponent?
- Thoughts on the “shades of grey” aspects of wrestling characters?
- Why didn’t Goldberg succeed when he came to WWE?
- Could the favor that C.M. Punk is getting from Paul Heyman actually simpler than people are expecting?
- Do social media followers actually help draw viewers to pro wrestling, case in point being Saraya and Mercedes Mone?
- In the way that music styles have changed and can be tracked over the decades, can pro wrestling also be tracked similarly?
- What is MJF’s worth going into 2025 after all the “Bidding War of 2024” talk a couple years ago?
- What are the top five mistakes Tony Khan has made in running AEW and would he agree with your answers?
- Who could actually have a chance to beat Jon Jones? Who do you think would win between Jones and Francis Ngannou?
