VIP AUDIO 12/10 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Top Five Tony Khan mistakes, MJF’s worth going into 2025, Rey Fenix controversy, when did fans start liking Cena, more (58 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Todd’s thoughts on the “WrestleQuest” video game.

Why is Malakai Black wrestling on TV while other supposed malcontents such as Miro and Ricky Starks are not?

Is Rey Fenix or Tony Khan more in the right regarding TK extending Fenix’s contract due to missed time with an injury?

When did fans start liking John Cena and has he done anything to earn those positive reactions?

Is Roman Reigns is wrestling against The Rock or Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, who is his most likely opponent?

Thoughts on the “shades of grey” aspects of wrestling characters?

Why didn’t Goldberg succeed when he came to WWE?

Could the favor that C.M. Punk is getting from Paul Heyman actually simpler than people are expecting?

Do social media followers actually help draw viewers to pro wrestling, case in point being Saraya and Mercedes Mone?

In the way that music styles have changed and can be tracked over the decades, can pro wrestling also be tracked similarly?

What is MJF’s worth going into 2025 after all the “Bidding War of 2024” talk a couple years ago?

What are the top five mistakes Tony Khan has made in running AEW and would he agree with your answers?

Who could actually have a chance to beat Jon Jones? Who do you think would win between Jones and Francis Ngannou?

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO