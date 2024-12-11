VIP AUDIO 12/10 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): WWE potentially expanding two-night PLEs, Continental Classic, SNME preview, Transfer Window, All In ticket sales, more (169 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Reaction to WWE looking into expanding the two-night PLE formula to more events

The influence of the expanded women’s roster in WWE on the expansion to two-night events

Does the expansion of WWE content on weekend especially hurt AEW

Reaction to initial All In Texas ticket sales based on the $1 million in ticket sales figure being reported

Initial thoughts on the Continental Classic after everyone has had two or three matches, including the quality of the presentation and thoughts on early results indicate for how it’ll play out

A review of NXT TV from last week and a full analysis of the NXT Deadline PLE from Minneapolis, Minn. with Wade adding his in-person observations

Thoughts on WWE’s “transfer window” including thoughts on how it’ll work and who might switch

Reviews of last week’s Smackdown and this week’s Raw?

A preview of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Reviews of last week’s Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision loaded with Continental Classic matches

A review of the New Japan Tag League Finals

A review of UFC 310 and a preview of next weekend’s final cards of 2024

