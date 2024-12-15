AEW COLLISION RESULTS (12/14): Willow secures top spot in Tokyo, Julia Hart’s dramatic return, Toni Storm, Briscoe vs. Fletcher standout main event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT – EPISODE 73

DECEMBER 14, 2024 (Taped 12/12)

COLUMBUS, OHIO AT CHAIFETZ ARENA

TAPED ON 12/12/2024

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

REPORT BY BRIAN ZILEM PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcers: Arkady Aura

Attendance: Per WrestleTix, there were 2,343 tickets distributed

[HOUR ONE]

-Tony Schiavone opened cold, recapping what happened with Darby Allin after Claudio Castagnoli jumped Will Osprey after their match the previous Wednesday. Darby was seen rushing to Osprey’s aid, setting the stage for a potential alliance between the two.

Osprey caught Darby backstage. Osprey told Allin he can’t fight a war with him now, but after the Continental Classic, if he needs someone in the foxhole with him, come knock on his door.

(Brian’s Thoughts: It’s a minor plothole, but I’m glad AEW circled back to this. It seems AEW is leaning back towards team AEW vs. The Death Riders.)

-Hype videos were shown for the Continental Classic matches later in the show.

(1) WILLOW NIGHTINGALE vs. JAMIE HAYTER – Wrestle Dynasty International Women’s Cup Qualifier Tournament Final Match

The bell rang, and the crowd was split for duel chants for both women. Both women no sold shoulder tackles until Nightingale won the exchange.

Hayter got the first bell fall attempt of the match with an inside cradle. Both women went for a backslide, but neither would give in. Hayter won this exchange and got a small package. Chops and forearms were exchanged, and the crowd had dueling chants for both women. Hayter hit a DDT on the apron, and the lights went off briefly and came back on. The distraction allowed enough time for Nightingale to hit a diving cannonball. [C]

After the break, Hayter landed a massive superplex on the top rope. Hayter allowed up quickly with a neck breaker and ran a lariat for a close near fall. Both women went for a clothesline, but neither could get an advantage. They simultaneously went for big bots to knock each other to the mat. Nightingale made it to her feet first and hit a torture rack breaker, followed by what fans are now calling the Willowsault rather than the Lionsault. Nightingale went for a cover and got a near fall. Nightingale nailed the pounce went the Doctorbomb, but Hayter rolled out and covered Nightingale for a near fall. In the match’s closing moments, Hayter went for the Hayterade, but Nightingale ducked and picked up Hayter for the Doctorbomb to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Willow Nightingale in 12:04

(Brian’s Thoughts: This is the match I wanted Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa to have this past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite: no fluff, no thrills, just two strong competitors knocking the stuffing out of one another. Easily a top-five match in the division this year.)

-After the match, Nightingale was bleeding from the mouth. Nightingale and Hayter shook hands after the match. The lights went out, and a returning Julia Hart laid Hayter out in the ring with DDT.

(Brian’s Thoughts: Great reaction from Hart, and it was a nice callback from commentary. This was building Hart had her last match before her injury. The prospects of a Hart and Hayter sound intriguing, and this is just another example of how AEW has excelled at promoting the women’s mid-card division all year.)

-A recap of this past Wednesday’s Continental Classic matches was shown.

(2) KAZUCHIKA OKADA vs. THE BEAST MORTOS – Non Title Continental Classic Blue League Match

Mortos no sold a shoulder block and followed up with a shoulder block of his own. Okada dumped Mortos to the outside. While Okada was taunting, Mortos hit a spinning dive but crashed and burned on a cannonball attempt to the steel steps. Okada planted Mortos with a DDT on the outside. [C]

After the break, Mortos hit a sling blade and three backbreakers. Mortos went for a cover but got a near fall. Okada went for the Moneyclip submission, but Mortos broke the hold. Mortos landed a huge headbutt, and both went to the mat. The crowd chanted, “AEW!” Okada hit a top rope elbow and went for the Rainmaker pose but gave the crowd the middle finger. In the closing moments of the match, both men exchanged hard strikes. Mortos rose as he was not selling the damage. Okada hit a clothesline and followed up with the Rainmaker to secure the victory and the three points.

WINNER: Kazuchika Okada in 12:20

(Brian’s Thoughts: What a surprise! I was unsure if Mortos’s style would mesh with Okada’s, but Okada’s performance elevated Mortos, making the match more thrilling than it had any right to be. )

(3) TONI STORM vs. SHAZZA MCKENZIE

WINNER: Toni Storm in 1:20

-After the match, Toni Storm made a surprise announcement, grabbing a mic and officially declaring herself as part of the All-Elite team.

(Brian’s Thoughts: For those who didn’t watch Toni Storm’s return match on AEW Rampage. Storm appears to be leaning into amnesia and finding herself, which is great character work by Storm.)

-A backstage promo was shown after Mariah May beat Mina Shirakawa at Winter is Coming.

-Tony Schiavone was backstage with Thunder Rosa. Toni Storm interrupted the interview and shook both of their hands. Rosa then challenged Mariah May to a Tijuana Street Fight at World’s End.

-A recap was shown of Jon Moxley setting up his AEW World Title fatal four match at World’s End.

(4) ACTION ANDRETTI & LIO RUSH vs. TOP FLIGHT (Dante Martin & Darius Martin w/Leila Grey)

Andretti and Rush came out with new theme music and gear. Quick counters and pin exchanges from both teams. Andretti and Rush knocked the Martin brothers to the floor. [C]

After the break, Rush and Andretti lay in the stomps to Dante’s chest. Dante got the hot tag into Darius, got the hot team, and ran wild. Darius hit a DDT for a near fall. Rush and Andretti hit a slam onto Darius and got a near fall. The match broke down, and all four men hit big moves. Rush hit a dive onto Dante, who ran into Grey. In the match’s closing moments, Rush hit a frog splash and a 450 splash onto Darius to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNERS: Rush & Andretti in 10:43

(Brian’s Thoughts: A character shift was sorely needed for Andretti and Rush. I hope AEW sticks with this.)

-A recap of Anna Jay and Mercedes Mone’s interactions from this past Wednesday was shown.

[HOUR TWO]

(5) KRIS STATLANDER vs. TOOTIE LYNN

WINNER: Kris Statlander in 1:48

(Brian’s Thoughts: It’s good to see Statlander back in action after that great TBS Title match against Mone.)

(6) THE OUTRUNNERS (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) & DANIEL GARCIA & KOMANDER & ORANGE CASSIDY (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. THE VARSITY ATHLETES (Ari Daivari & Josh Woods & Tony Nese) & MXM COLLECTION (Mansoor & Mason Madden w/Mark Sterling)

WINNERS: Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd), Daniel Garcia, Komander & Orange Cassidy in 8:53

(Brian’s Thoughts: The one match too many added to this show.)

-The show went backstage to Don Callis, and it was confirmed that Konosuke Takeshita will face Powerhouse Hobbs for the AEW International Championship at World’s End.

(7) MARK BRISCOE vs. KYLE FLETCHER – Continental Classic Blue League Match

Don Callis joined the commentary for the match. The crowd chanted, “Ospreay’s better!” Briscoe welcomed Fletcher to hit him and laid some red-neck kung-fu on Fletcher. Briscoe hit a dropkick and a dive to the outside. Briscoe followed up with a blockbuster to the outside and a Mick Foley-style diving elbow. Briscoe went for a Jay-Driller onto the floor. Fletcher avoided it and suplexed Briscoe over the barricade. To take a page out of Briscoe’s playbook, Fletcher took a chair as a launching pad and dove onto Briscoe. After recovering, Briscoe rose to the top of the barricade and suplexed Fletcher onto the floor. [C]

After the break, Fletcher laid in axe-handle punches to Briscoe’s back. Fletcher avoided a DVD and hit a half-and-half suplex. Briscoe hit a DVD and went for the Froggy bow, but Fletcher put his knees up to block it. Fletcher went for a diving elbow, and Briscoe rolled out of the way and got a close-near fall. The crowd chanted, “Let’s go, Briscoe!” and “This is Awesome!”

Briscoe went the Cut Throat driver, but Fletcher racked the eyes for a pin attempt, and the official stopped the count after Fletcher grabbed the ropes. Fletcher hit a brainbuster, and Briscoe kicked at two. Fletcher set up Briscoe for top rope brainbuster, but Briscoe got the rug from underneath him and hit a Cut Throat Driver. Unfortunately for Briscoe, he could not get the cover because Fletcher rolled away. In the closing moments of the match, it was announced that there was one minute remaining in the match. Fletcher went for a low blow, but Briscoe caught Fletcher’s boot and hit Jay Driller to secure the three points and pinball victory.

WINNER: Mark Briscoe in 19:44

(Brian’s Thoughts: 2025 will be the year of Fletcher. Again, I don’t know if these matches get the heat and reactions without all the hard work he’s put in going back since last year. Let’s not forget about Briscoe. Someone who only won match in the Continental Classic last year has already doubled his previous point outpoint. Back-to-back weeks of terrific main event matches from Briscoe.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: The expectation of one empty-calorie party match added to this show, and the card overall was excellent. Since AEW started using the catchphrase “restore the feeling ” last year, it’s safe to say the Continental Classic has delivered on the concept and much more thus far.

