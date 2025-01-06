Chris Charlton suspended by NJPW for anti-AEW commentary during Wrestle Dynasty

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Chris Charlton has been suspended by NJPW for two months for comments he made regarding AEW and Tony Khan according to a report from Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select.

Charlton, who made anti-AEW remarks and called Khan a “money mark” during the Kenny Omega vs. Gabe Kidd match at the NJPWxAEW Wrestle Dynasty PPV, was not on commentary for NJPW’s New Year Dash today.

Charlton’s comments appeared to fall in line with the NJPW vs. AEW storyline built up by Gabe Kidd during interviews he conducted prior to the show. Charlton was critical of AEW’s use of Jay White, Will Ospreay, and Kazuchika Okada during the Omega vs. Kidd match. He also made disparaging remarks about AEW’s Continental Classic Tournament. s

The report mentioned that people in AEW weren’t happy with Charlton’s comments, but it was NJPW’s decision to suspend Charlton and AEW and Khan did not have any input into the decision. It was originally reported by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer earlier today that Charlton was out of NJPW on an indefinite suspension for his remarks on commentary.