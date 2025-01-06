FREE PODCAST 1/6 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Live Call-In Show: Keller & Caldwell talk about CM Punk’s push, Russo-Keller interactions, Impact, WrestleMania speculation, more with live callers (91 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back to another early episode of the PWTorch Livecast from 15 Years Ago (1-14-2009). Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell take live calls throughout the one hour Livecast including talk about Vince Russo, WrestleMania’s possibilities, Impact, C.M. Punk’s push, and more. Also, in an 18 minute previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss Vince Russo’s editing Keller’s comments/questions off of his Facebook fan page within minutes of them being posted.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO