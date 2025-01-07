News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (1-8-2015) Breaking News analysis of new WWE announcer line-up, the big differences between WWE/TNA and New Japan booking this week, Rumble sadness, WM31, more (126 min.)

January 7, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years (1-8-2015) to a PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks joining mid-way through the show. They discussed with live callers breaking news on WWE’s announcer changes, WWE/TNA booking vs. New Japan that week, and much more with live caller interaction.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024