FREE PODCAST 1/6 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & LeClair: Rock’s opening promo, Hogan being booed, the Netflix presentation, live callers and chat (197 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair to discuss an eventful Raw starting with thoughts on how it came across on Netflix overall. Did it feels substantially different? Did anything work especially well or not well in terms of the appearance and functionality? Then they got into the substance including The Rock’s curious friendliness with Cody Rhodes and what the staredown with Roman Reigns might or might not mean, including a segment with PWTorch’s Javier Machado. They discussed the choices made including who was included and who was excluded, rumors that didn’t come to fruition, and what this seemed to set up for Raw on Netflix going forward. Of course, Hulk Hogan getting booed heavily by the L.A. crowd was a big topic with callers and the chat. (The Mailbag will be part of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast Flagship with Jason Powell on Tuesday night, as they ran out of time to read emails with so many callers and chat interactions.)

