VIP AUDIO 1/6 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Netflix debut with John Cena, The Rock, celebrities, Netflix execs, Roman vs. Solo, RIpley vs. Morgan, Punk vs. Seth, Drew vs. Jey, more (32 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Jan. 6 edition of WWE Raw which was the first-ever episode on Netflix. It included Triple at the very start introducing the show, then The Rock with a mid-ring promo, and the Solo Sikoa vs. Roman Reigns in the first match. It concluded with C.M. Punk vs. Seth Rollins in the main event to close the show, with John Cena declaring himself for the Royal Rumble and Hulk Hogan pushing his beer and his personal brand to loud boos. Wade presents a full rundown and thoughts on the segments and matches.

